NikeSKIMS Unveils Summer Studio Edit 02, Mixing Performance With Lifestyle

NikeSKIMS has returned with its most fabric-forward drop yet.
Branded as the Summer Studio Edit 02, the collection will drop Thursday (July 30) at 10 a.m. ET on Nike and SKIMS. The drop builds on the brand’s evolving studio and performance collection with innovation in material while maintaining everyday wearability.
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At the center of the new drop are summer-focused fabrics like the Satin Shine, a sleek, lightweight fabric with a subtle sheen, low compression, four-way stretch, and Quick Dry properties. Pieces in the Shine lineup include the Bonded Waist 26" Legging, which provides curve-hugging comfort and a smoothing waistband construction, along with the split-toed Rift Satin sneaker in Night Silver, Black and Navy.
Stretch Nylon arrives in Cobalt, with the material "designed to perform, made to wear everywhere” against a bold hue.