GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

NikeSKIMS Unveils Summer Studio Edit 02, Mixing Performance With Lifestyle

Pieces in the collection include Satin Shine fabric, Stretch Nylon and new silhouettes.

NikeSkims
NikeSkims

NikeSKIMS has returned with its most fabric-forward drop yet.

Branded as the Summer Studio Edit 02, the collection will drop Thursday (July 30) at 10 a.m. ET on Nike and SKIMS. The drop builds on the brand’s evolving studio and performance collection with innovation in material while maintaining everyday wearability.

Shop for Nike on Complex Shop

At the center of the new drop are summer-focused fabrics like the Satin Shine, a sleek, lightweight fabric with a subtle sheen, low compression, four-way stretch, and Quick Dry properties. Pieces in the Shine lineup include the Bonded Waist 26" Legging, which provides curve-hugging comfort and a smoothing waistband construction, along with the split-toed Rift Satin sneaker in Night Silver, Black and Navy.

Stretch Nylon arrives in Cobalt, with the material "designed to perform, made to wear everywhere” against a bold hue.

Related Stories

Will Ferrell as Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell Promos New Golf Netflix Series in Sultry SKIMS Campaign

Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy series, 'The Hawk,' follows Hawkins as he returns to the world of professional golf.

tara mahadevan39 days ago
Hailey Bieber with long brown hair wearing a light top poses against a plain background.
Style

Hailey Bieber Models Some of Her Favorite 'Great Basics' in New Campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

"These are the pieces I find myself reaching for again and again," Bieber said of leading the new campaign.

Trace William Cowen46 days ago
Nike Cryoshot X2
Sneakers

Nike Cryoshot X2, Nike Mind 001, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The Nike Cryoshot X2 collection headlines this week's best drops.

Victor Deng52 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App