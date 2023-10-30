How Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Went From a Passion Project to a $4 Billion Company

From its launch in 2019 to its most recent partnership with the NBA and WNBA, here is how the booming brand has redefined the shapewear industry.

Oct 30, 2023
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SKIMS

When Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019, I bet none of us imagined that we’d see her posing next to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to announce that her brand was the official underwear partner of the NBA. But on Oct. 30, 2023, we were greeted by this exact visual. In just four years, Kardashian has been able to grow SKIMS into one of the biggest brands in the underwear and loungewear industry. And it doesn’t seem like there is any sign of it slowing down. 


SKIMS launched its first collection full of various bodysuits, bras, and other shapewear in September 2019. A major selling point of the line was the wide range of colors and sizes (XXS to 5X) offered to match up with a variety of skin tones and body shapes. Since, the brand has expanded into loungewear, swimwear, and announced a men’s line in 2023. Along the way, it has racked up partnerships with the United States Olympic team, Fendi, and most recently the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball. 


SKIMS has also continued to grow its cultural relevancy through its consistently viral campaigns. Stars that have appeared in SKIMS ads have included Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, SZA, Tyra Banks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kardashian herself, of course. 


With SKIMS making headlines once again, we decided to look back on the brand’s history thus far. Read on to learn more about SKIMS’ journey from idea to $4 billion company, below.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SKIMS

Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Shapewear Label

Via SKIMS

When: June 2019

On June 28, 2019, Kardashian introduced to the world the first pieces from her shapewear line that would later be known as SKIMS. Her line was originally named “Kimono” and she said in a tweet that she had been developing the line for 15 years. “Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work,” said Kardashian in a tweet. The first campaign was aptly shot by Vanessa Beecroft, an Italian visual artist who frequently collaborated with Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West. Beecroft played a key in shaping the aesthetic of Ye’s first Yeezy fashion shows. Kardashian has been very transparent about Ye’s influence on SKIMS. In a video interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Kardashian said Ye was SKIMS’ “ghost creative director” who drew the brand’s logo, hired photographers, selected models, and led the meeting for SKIMS’ product packaging. —Lei Takanashi

Changes Name from “Kimono” to “SKIMS” Following Controversy

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom

When: Aug. 2019

While Kimono naturally played off Kardashian’s first name, it quickly drew controversy because it had nothing to do with Japanese kimonos. BBC News Japanese editor Yuko Kato quickly came at Kardashian on Twitter and questioned how Kardashian’s shapewear had anything to do with traditional Japanese clothing. Other members of the Japanese community followed suit, even creating a hashtag “#KimOhNo” to criticize Kardashian for appropriating Japanese culture to sell underwear. Kardashian was quick to address the controversy and announced less than a week after she unveiled Kimono that she would change the brand’s name. In August that year, she shared that her shapewear line would be named “SKIMS.”  —Lei Takanashi

SKIMS Releases First Collection

Via SKIMS

When: Sept. 2019

SKIMS officially launched on Sept. 10, 2019. The first release was a 36-piece collection that included control top thongs, full-length bodysuits, push-up bras, sheer-sculpting slips, mesh bikini bottoms, bralettes, and more. The collection was divided into five categories: Seamless Sculpt, Core Control, Sheer Sculpt, Contour Bonded, Fits Everybody, and Mesh Intimates. The garments were packaged in boxes that included one of the 26 “real models” Kardashian hired to model SKIMS. SKIMS’ first campaign included models, her childhood friends, family members, and Alice Marie Johnson—a former inmate who was previously serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug charges until Kim helped free her with President Trump. According to TMZ, SKIMS’ first drop sold out in minus and reportedly made $2 million USD in sales without selling a single item for over $100 retail. After her smashing debut, Kim shared on Instagram that she would like to “get our business to a point where we can make my shapewear and essential underwear items available and accessible always.”  —Lei Takanashi

Nordstrom Becomes First Retailer to Stock SKIMS

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom

When: Feb. 2020

SKIMS made its official debut in brick and mortar retail by partnering with Nordstrom. On Feb. 5, 2020, Nordstrom began stocking SKIMS in store and online. “It was a natural choice to bring SKIMS to Nordstrom as our first retail partner,” said Kardashian in a statement. “Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings. It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that SKIMS has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom.” On an earnings call shortly after they began stocking, a Nordstrom exec described their partnership with SKIMS as a success. “We had over 2 billion [media impressions], I think actually it was. So, it was really remarkable. We sold a ton in that store [the new New York City flagship],” said Nordstrom President and Chief Brand Officer Pete Nordstrom. “But it also really helped [as] kind of a lift around the company. And again, it improves our opportunity to collaborate with our core strategic brands to bring in launches and do new, exciting things.”  —Lei Takanashi

SKIMS Opens First Pop-Ups in LA and Paris

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

When: Oct. 2021

SKIMS only grew bigger post-COVID. In 2021, it opened its first in-person pop-up experiences in Los Angeles and Paris. The pop-ups were designed by Willo Perron, a designer and creative director who also comes from Ye’s creative camp. "The whole concept was based on there being no hard corners, everything is round with soft edges and all the pieces are super glossy," Perron told Dezeen about the design of the pop-ups. "I wanted people to feel like they had to touch it. It's also reminiscent of body forms and the curves of a body." In an interview with WWD Kardashian said that the pandemic’s embracement of loungewear helped SKIMS quadruple its sales in 2020 with lines like SKIMS Cozy. “I knew it would do well because I’d never seen anything like it before, but we’ve restocked it 10 times now,” she told WWD. “We just keep adding different colors and we always sell out.” It was around this time when Kardashian also began teasing an entry into the men’s market with the introduction of the SKIMS Boyfriend line. Although Kardashian said she’s anticipated opening a permanent brick and mortar store, the pop-ups have continued. The most recent SKIMS pop-up was held in New York City’s Rockefeller Center in May 2023.  —Lei Takanashi

SKIMS Is Official Underwear of Team USA at Summer Olympics

Via SKIMS

When: Oct. 2021

Aside from growing in sales, another major win for SKIMS in 2021 was becoming the official underwear for Team USA’s women’s teams during the Summer 2021 Olympics. It was an important collaboration for Kardashian, who was raised by the Olympic gold medal–winning athlete Caitlyn Jenner. “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics,” said Kardashian in an Instagram post unveiling the collection. “When I received the call inviting SKIMS to be a part of Team USA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.” It was at this moment when SKIMS joined the ranks of brands like Nike and Polo Ralph Lauren, which have traditionally outfitted athletes with its clothing for decades. The lookbook for the collaboration stayed true to SKIMS’ emphasis on inclusivity by featuring athletes like Scout Bassett, a Paralympic sprinter and long jumper.  —Lei Takanashi

SKIMS x Fendi

Via Fendi

When: Oct. 2021

SKIMS continued to explode in 2021 through a luxurious collaboration with Fendi. Kim Jones designed a collection with Kardashian that blended the design language of both labels. Shapewear, lingerie, swimwear, outerwear, and accessories inspired by a 1979 Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld were produced. Jones told WWD he was driven to collaborate with SKIMS after he noticed women in Fendi’s design team were glued to their phones for a SKIMS drop during a meeting. “My Fendi is about creating something for every woman, every different shape — and that’s something at the heart of Skims, too,” Jones told WWD. Fendi’s luxe take on SKIMS included shapewear crafted out of engineered velvet and a $4,200 bonded leather dress. When the collaboration dropped, it sold out in one minute and generated ​​$1 million in sales.  —Lei Takanashi

SKIMS Launches Swimwear

Via SKIMS

When: March 2022

SKIMS dipped into new waters in 2022 by launching its own swimwear line. The SKIMS Swim collection included bikinis and one-piece swimsuits in 19 different silhouettes and seven colorways. “Feeling confident is really important and so many women dread the idea of putting on a swimsuit and baring it all,” Kim told Vogue. “I wanted to change that and take away the anxiety of buying and wearing swimwear by offering a complete system of solutions and options that aim to suit every taste.” The same year SKIMS Swim launched, the brand was valued at $3.2 billion.  —Lei Takanashi

Named one of Time’s Top 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022

Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede Awarded the First Innovation Award at the CFDA Awards

When: Nov. 2022

In 2022, the CFDA presented its first-ever Innovation Award at its annual ceremony. The inaugural winners were none other than Kardashian, Emma, and Jens Grede. The awards were presented to the trio by another entrepreneurial titan, Martha Stewart.

“We’re so proud of SKIMS’ ability to not only innovate with our products, but also with our mission of inclusivity. We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture, not just a trend,” said Kardashian in her acceptance speech. We’re sure this won’t be the last time that we see Kardashian accepting an award for her work with SKIMS. —Mike DeStefano

SKIMS Performance Debuts

Valued at $4 Billion

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SKIMS

When: July 2023

In July 2023, SKIMS announced its latest funding round worth $270 million, which made its value over $4 billion. In an interview with The New York Times announcing the valuation, SKIMS chief executive Jens Grede said that the company was on track for $750 million in sales in 2023. Along with an expansion into men’s clothing that we have already seen start to take shape, SKIMS also plans to open up various flagship stores in L.A. and NYC in 2024 as it continues on its upward trajectory. Maybe one day SKIMS will have the same presence as Victoria's Secrets in shopping malls. Who knows? —Mike DeStefano

Announces SKIMS Mens

SKIMS Introduces Ultimate Nipple Bra

Announced as Official Underwear of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for SKIMS

When: Oct. 2023

On Oct. 30, 2023, SKIMS was announced as the official underwear of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball. The three-year partnership will include on-court virtual signage during national broadcasts, and activations at future events like All-Star Weekend and the NBA In-Season Tournament. 

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in an official press release.  “We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings, and premium products through our partnership.” —Mike DeStefano

