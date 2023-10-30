How Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Went From a Passion Project to a $4 Billion Company

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SKIMS

When Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019, I bet none of us imagined that we’d see her posing next to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to announce that her brand was the official underwear partner of the NBA. But on Oct. 30, 2023, we were greeted by this exact visual. In just four years, Kardashian has been able to grow SKIMS into one of the biggest brands in the underwear and loungewear industry. And it doesn’t seem like there is any sign of it slowing down.





SKIMS launched its first collection full of various bodysuits, bras, and other shapewear in September 2019. A major selling point of the line was the wide range of colors and sizes (XXS to 5X) offered to match up with a variety of skin tones and body shapes. Since, the brand has expanded into loungewear, swimwear, and announced a men’s line in 2023. Along the way, it has racked up partnerships with the United States Olympic team, Fendi, and most recently the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.





SKIMS has also continued to grow its cultural relevancy through its consistently viral campaigns. Stars that have appeared in SKIMS ads have included Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, SZA, Tyra Banks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kardashian herself, of course.





With SKIMS making headlines once again, we decided to look back on the brand’s history thus far. Read on to learn more about SKIMS’ journey from idea to $4 billion company, below.