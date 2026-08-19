Kim Kardashian’s Reality Show About Baseball Moms Is Coming to Paramount+

Kim Kardashian has landed at Paramount+ with a new television project Team Moms: Baseball.

Slated for a September 24 release, the unscripted series centers on the parents of teen players at Legendary Prep Academy, a baseball training school in Scottsdale, Arizona. The institution, which instructs students from 6th to 12th grade, operates to to develop athletes toward Division 1 college scholarships, NIL deals, and professional careers in the MLB.

Rather than following the players on the field, centers on seven families in the stands, who are tasked with being their sons' loudest supporters and, occasionally, sharp critics of each other.

Kardashian and co-executive producer Natalie Ento said the concept grabbed them quickly. "We knew immediately there was something special about this world," the two said in a joint statement, according to Deadline. "These families are passionate, competitive and completely all in when it comes to their kids — and sometimes what happens in the stands is just as intense as what happens on the field. That's what makes Team Moms: Baseball so much fun to watch."

The full cast of seven families was revealed alongside the premiere date. Among them: the Baldri family (Rylee, Dallas, and son Salvatore), described as "150% always"; the Dunmar family (Melanie, Jon, and KJ), with patriarch Jon pegged as the sideline instigator; and the Feldhacker family (Heather, Scott, and Stryker), a divorced couple whose co-parenting is described as "totally in sync."