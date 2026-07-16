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Kim Kardashian Honors Grandmother After MJ Shannon's Death at 91: 'You Will Always Be a Part of Me'

Kris Jenner announced MJ's death on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian
Image via James Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has shared a tribute to her grandmother following the news that Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon has died at age 91.

“My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin... You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (July 16).

The announcement of Shannon’s death came via Kris Jenner, who on Thursday honored her mom in an Instagram post.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” wrote Jenner, 70. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family.”

In her own post, Kardashian shared that Shannon taught her about being a “hardworking businesswoman” and that the influencer worked her first job at her grandmother’s clothing store in San Diego.

“You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us,” wrote Kardashian, 45. “I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me. You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever.”

She added that Shannon, who had six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, maintained a “sneaky” Instagram account she would use to check up on her family members.

“I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you,” Kardashian wrote.

In recent days, the SKIMS founder had shared family vacation photos from her lake property in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, Kardashian posted a photo of her sisters, her mom, and Shannon showing off their pedicures.

“For anyone that knows my grandma knows she had the most young beautiful feet in the world and she would want everyone to know lol,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, also honored Shannon online with a GIF of her grandmother dancing and twirling her as a child.

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(L) Kris Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (R) Mary Jo Shannon arrives at Kim Kardashian's appartment on May 20, 2014 in Paris, France.
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