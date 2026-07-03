Jidenna

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Jidenna '85 to Africa'
Music

Jidenna Drops '85 to Africa' Album and "Worth the Wait" Video

Jidenna kicks off the project's supporting tour in October.

Joshua Espinoza2520 days ago
SS announcement
Music

Hot 97 Reveals Stadium Stage Lineup for Summer Jam 2017

Hot 97 announced who will perform on the main stage at Summer Jam 2017, and names like Chris Brown, Joey Badass, and DJ Khaled will feature.

Kyle Neubeck3370 days ago
Manifesto MNFSTO 11 2017 Torotno
Music

Manifesto Is Having Their First Summer Music Festival and the Lineup Is Fire

The lineup features Majid Jordan, The Internet, Isaiah Rashad, Jidenna and more.

jayemkayem3383 days ago
Jidenna interviewed by Jade Zoe for Complex AU
Music

Jidenna Interview: Luke Cage, London and Diversity in Music

Jidenna explains to Jade Zoe the way his unique upbringing mirrors his diverse sound

Complex Australia3435 days ago
Jidenna "The Chief"
Music

Listen to Jidenna's Debut Studio Album 'The Chief'

Jidenna has released his first studio album 'The Chief,' including features by Quavo and and Janelle Monáe.

Joshua Espinoza3438 days ago
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Music

Stream the 2016 MTV Woodies f/ Performances From A$AP Ferg, Jidenna, and More

Today, MTV's annual Woodies is going down in the live music capital with a stacked lineup of performances. Even better, A$AP Rocky is hosting the annual event.

jessielmorris3775 days ago
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Music

Watch Jidenna Throw a Dance Party in "Knickers"

Jidenna gets down with some friends.

Eric Diep3843 days ago
Music

DJ Mustard Clarifies His Comments on "Fancy" and "Classic Man"

Earlier this week, Mustard called "Fancy" a rip off.

Zach Frydenlund3984 days ago
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Music

Listen To Janelle Monáe & Jidenna's "Hell You Talmbout"

Janelle Monáe and Wondaland Records drop "Hell You Talmbout."

Jay Balfour3991 days ago
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Style

Jidenna On Why Style Is a Form of Resistance, and Why He Likes Young Thug's Style

Jidenna explains the meaning behind his "Classic Man" looks.

Gregory Babcock4007 days ago
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Music

Iggy Azalea Confirms She's Getting Paid Off of Jidenna's "Classic Man"

She doesn't even need her own song of the summer this year.

Frazier Tharpe4020 days ago
Music

Watch Jidenna's "Classic Man (Remix)" Video f/ Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick and Jidenna stroll through Los Angeles.

Zach Frydenlund4021 days ago
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Style

Jidenna Honors Civil Rights Movement During His BET Awards "Classic Man" Performance

Jidenna referenced the Civil Rights Movement during his BET Awards performance.

Rajah Allarey4037 days ago
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Music

Interview: Jidenna on "Classic Man," Demonstrating for Social Justice, and Getting Suits for Cheap

Jidenna sits down with Complex News to discuss the breakout success of his single "Classic Man."

Complex4042 days ago
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Music

Kendrick Lamar Hops on Jidenna's "Classic Man"

K.Dot continues his 2015 lyrical onslaught.

edwinortiz4044 days ago
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Music

Watch Janelle Monáe and Jidenna's Video for "Yoga"

Off the 'Wondaland Presents THE EEPHUS EP.'

ianservantes4113 days ago

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