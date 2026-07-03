JiDion

JiDion, born Jidon Armani Adams on December 12, 2000, in Clear Lake City, Texas, launched his YouTube channel on July 1, 2018. He gained recognition for his vlogging and prank-oriented content, with his channel growing significantly throughout late-2020 and 2021, reaching 1 million subscribers in August 2021 and 7 million subscribers by April 2023. JiDion has been involved in various notable events, including being banned indefinitely from all NBA-related events in 2023 after an incident at a WNBA game. His content often features prank videos, reaction content, and challenges.

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