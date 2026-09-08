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Steve Duck

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Joined August 2015 | 49 posts
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Latest Stories

Lewi Brown Explains the Story Behind the Earls Collection x ASICS GT-2160

The NRL player turned brand owner is taking Māori culture global.

Steve Duck940 days ago
Chilli & T Boz of TLC

Interview: T-Boz Explains What Made TLC the GOAT Girl Group

“I got you stuck off the realness”

Steve Duck3371 days ago
Warren G in 'G Funk' documentary

Interview: Warren G & Karam Gill Discuss Their New G-Funk Documentary

The rhythm is the bass and the bass is the treble

Steve Duck3418 days ago
Gen Lacaze for Nike Vapor Max

Beast Mode: Gen Lacaze Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Beast Mode: Gen Lacaze Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Steve Duck3467 days ago
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Jidenna

Interview: Jidenna is More Than Just the "African James Bond"

The man behind the tailored suits might just be the most interesting hip-hop artist in the world

Steve Duck3619 days ago
360

360 Believes Government's Anti-Ice Ads Could Trigger Addicts

The rapper said "simply showing a picture of a pipe will have every addict itching".

Steve Duck3626 days ago
Jordan XII Australian Release Info

The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, September 10

Jordan XIIs, WTAPS Vans, a new adidas Consortium release and an Aussie flip of the Kyrie 2 hit shelves this weekend.

Steve Duck3662 days ago

He The Best: The Remarkable Career of DJ Khaled in Infographics

Even Justice Crew owe something to the Miami mogul

Steve Duck3703 days ago

You Can Now Bet on Pauline Hanson Eating a HSP with Sam Dastyari

She's paying $101 to eat witchetty grubs with Mohammed Attai

Steve Duck3712 days ago
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Thon Maker has 17 Points with 17 Rebounds in Second NBA Summer League Appearance

After posting 15 & 13 on debut, Thon shifts gears in game two.

Steve Duck3721 days ago

Andrew Bogut Reportedly Traded to the Dallas Mavericks

Bogut apparently traded for a second round pick

Steve Duck3727 days ago

Did You Know Cormega has been in Australia for a Month?

Like Chingy and T.I before him, Cormega is in town and oversharing on Instagram

Steve Duck3741 days ago

Complex AU's Top 10 Tracks of 2016 (So Far)

How do these lists match up to yours?

Steve Duck3741 days ago

New Zealanders are Going Crazy for KFC Beanies

The beanies have stopped a nation

Steve Duck3746 days ago
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Goodbye Online Shopping: The Australian Dollar Could Hit US40c

Travelling to the US? Get ready to pay $12 for a Big Mac.

Steve Duck3747 days ago

Complex AU's Top 5 Albums of 2016 (So Far)

Your chance to tell us our taste is trash.

Steve Duck3756 days ago

A Letter to Laurie Daley from a Sad, Sad NSW Fan

Frustrated NSW State of Origin fan pens Laurie Daley a heartfelt letter

Steve Duck3773 days ago

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