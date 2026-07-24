JID x X Games Merch Is Now Available on Complex: How to Shop

JID will take the stage as part of the MoonPay X Games League Championship festivities in New Orleans on Friday (July 24), and fans have the chance to score some official merch on Complex.
The five-time Grammy nominee previously connected the unique energy he brings to his live performances to that seen among X Games athletes.
Shop for JID on Complex Shop
“The X Games is all about pushing limits and creating moments people feel in real time, and that’s the same energy I try to bring every time I step onstage,” he said in a press release earlier this year.
Metro Boomin is also set to perform on Friday.
Below, we break down what to know about the exclusive JID x X Games merch now available on Complex.
How to shop official JID x X Games merch on Complex
The two exclusive offerings available to shop on Complex include a limited-edition muscle tank ($45) and a black tee ($55).
JID vinyl and CDs are also available on Complex
DiCaprio 2, The Never Story, God Does Like Ugly, and more are also available on Complex.