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JID x X Games Merch Is Now Available on Complex: How to Shop

An exclusive t-shirt and muscle tank are now available on Complex.

JID with long hair and a bandana sings into a microphone on stage, wearing a graphic t-shirt and layered sleeves. Red lighting in the background.
Image via Getty/Dave Simpson/WireImage

JID will take the stage as part of the MoonPay X Games League Championship festivities in New Orleans on Friday (July 24), and fans have the chance to score some official merch on Complex.

The five-time Grammy nominee previously connected the unique energy he brings to his live performances to that seen among X Games athletes.

Shop for JID on Complex Shop

“The X Games is all about pushing limits and creating moments people feel in real time, and that’s the same energy I try to bring every time I step onstage,” he said in a press release earlier this year.

Metro Boomin is also set to perform on Friday.

Below, we break down what to know about the exclusive JID x X Games merch now available on Complex.

How to shop official JID x X Games merch on Complex

The two exclusive offerings available to shop on Complex include a limited-edition muscle tank ($45) and a black tee ($55).

JID vinyl and CDs are also available on Complex

DiCaprio 2, The Never Story, God Does Like Ugly, and more are also available on Complex.

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