Latest Stories
Montreal's Scott Pilgrim on New Book 'Mexico' and Why Creative Direction Resembles Therapy
Over his 12 years in the creative field, Pilgrim has played many roles—photographer, director, designer—and last year added another to his resume: publisher.
45 Women-Owned Canadian Businesses You Need to Know
For Women’s History Month and the many female entrepreneurs out there, here are some of the best women-owned businesses in Canada, from Vancouver to Montreal.
CUCHARA Is the Sustainable, Conscious Jewelry Brand of Toronto's Dreams
CUCHARA has become a favourite of women globally for its wearable, everyday pieces that are boho chic with a touch of city-cool, and ethically sound.
Drake's Best Toronto References
From Kennedy Road to Club Palazzo to Bridle Path, these are Drake's finest and most obscure lyrical references to his hometown of Toronto, Canada.
Intersessions, Chippy Nonstop's Gender Barrier-Busting DJ Workshop, Goes Virtual
The series of artist-run seminars aimed at addressing the gender and sexuality imbalance in the music industry is going virtual for the House of Vans.
Toronto Arts Collective New Currency on Why Documenting Culture Matters More Than Ever
New Currency's creative director Kazeem Kuteyi talks to us about New Currency Issue 01: A New Institution, and bringing this labour of love to life.
The Best Canadian Songs of 2020
It was the worst of times, but we had the best of songs. From Drake to Grimes to Justin Bieber—these were the finest bangers Canada had to offer this year.
SEGA of Secret Sound Club Unveils Debut Project 'Against All Odds'
The longtime associate of KILLY's Secret Sound Club label says the project was inspired by “all the obstacles that led (me) here today."
The 10 Best Canadian Music Video Directors Right Now
Canadian directors have been killing it in the music video game for years now. Here, we rank the very best.
Yung Tory and Germ Link Up to "Work" on a New Single
The Toronto rapper links up with Atlanta MC Germ on a new banger.
KILLY and Producer Y2K Collab on New Breakup Song “OH NO”
The new track sees KILLY break off a seemingly toxic relationship.
Smiley and LB Spiffy Link for the First Time on "Name Brand"
The rising Toronto rappers link up for the first time on this new banger off the forthcoming 'Canada's Most Wanted' compilation album.
Watch Tory Lanez and Hoodz9 Link Up in "Adore" Video
The Toronto artists link up in front of the city's famous skyline.
KILLY & Houdini Connect for Splashy New Single "VV's"
The single is from 'Canada's Most Wanted,' the first in a multi-album partnership between Warner Music Canada and 6ixBuzz.
Premiere: Sylo's Unique Brand of R&B Is on Display With "Ginny"
“Ginny is really the vices of alcohol as a nickname for gin and sex and how the two are married in this story,” the Toronto R&B artist tells us.
Premiere: Snotty Nose Rez Kids Are Back With Another "Real Deadly" Banger
We premiere the latest single from their forthcoming EP, 'Born Deadly,' out on April 3.
Premiere: Grandtheft & Yung Tory Connect for "Dripoholic"
Today Grandtheft has unleashed an addictive rap banger entitled “Dripoholic,” featuring fellow Torontonian Yung Tory.
Blicky and Loss One Release Visuals for Their Latest "Other Side"
The track is the latest off the forthcoming album, "R Savage World."