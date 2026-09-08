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jayemkayem

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Joined August 2014 | 390 posts
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Latest Stories

Scott Pilgrim

Montreal's Scott Pilgrim on New Book 'Mexico' and Why Creative Direction Resembles Therapy

Over his 12 years in the creative field, Pilgrim has played many roles—photographer, director, designer—and last year added another to his resume: publisher.

jayemkayem1639 days ago
Women-owned Canadian Businesses You Should Know

45 Women-Owned Canadian Businesses You Need to Know

For Women’s History Month and the many female entrepreneurs out there, here are some of the best women-owned businesses in Canada, from Vancouver to Montreal.

jayemkayem1654 days ago
Model in green top and necklaces

CUCHARA Is the Sustainable, Conscious Jewelry Brand of Toronto's Dreams

CUCHARA has become a favourite of women globally for its wearable, everyday pieces that are boho chic with a touch of city-cool, and ethically sound.

jayemkayem1808 days ago
Drake's best Toronto references

Drake's Best Toronto References

From Kennedy Road to Club Palazzo to Bridle Path, these are Drake's finest and most obscure lyrical references to his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

jayemkayem1822 days ago
Intersessions Canadian female DJ workshop

Intersessions, Chippy Nonstop's Gender Barrier-Busting DJ Workshop, Goes Virtual

The series of artist-run seminars aimed at addressing the gender and sexuality imbalance in the music industry is going virtual for the House of Vans.

jayemkayem2005 days ago
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New Currency shooting Sean Leon

Toronto Arts Collective New Currency on Why Documenting Culture Matters More Than Ever

New Currency's creative director Kazeem Kuteyi talks to us about New Currency Issue 01: A New Institution, and bringing this labour of love to life.

jayemkayem2029 days ago
best canadian songs 2020 drake nav mustafa manila grey jessie reyez

The Best Canadian Songs of 2020

It was the worst of times, but we had the best of songs. From Drake to Grimes to Justin Bieber—these were the finest bangers Canada had to offer this year.

jayemkayem2096 days ago
sega

SEGA of Secret Sound Club Unveils Debut Project 'Against All Odds'

The longtime associate of KILLY's Secret Sound Club label says the project was inspired by “all the obstacles that led (me) here today."

jayemkayem2197 days ago
drake jessie reyez the weeknd hotline bling

The 10 Best Canadian Music Video Directors Right Now

Canadian directors have been killing it in the music video game for years now. Here, we rank the very best.

jayemkayem2207 days ago
yung tory germ

Yung Tory and Germ Link Up to "Work" on a New Single

The Toronto rapper links up with Atlanta MC Germ on a new banger.

jayemkayem2218 days ago
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killy

KILLY and Producer Y2K Collab on New Breakup Song “OH NO”

The new track sees KILLY break off a seemingly toxic relationship.

jayemkayem2261 days ago
smiley lb spiffy no name

Smiley and LB Spiffy Link for the First Time on "Name Brand"

The rising Toronto rappers link up for the first time on this new banger off the forthcoming 'Canada's Most Wanted' compilation album.

jayemkayem2281 days ago
hoodz9 tory

Watch Tory Lanez and Hoodz9 Link Up in "Adore" Video

The Toronto artists link up in front of the city's famous skyline.

jayemkayem2316 days ago
killy houdini

KILLY & Houdini Connect for Splashy New Single "VV's"

The single is from 'Canada's Most Wanted,' the first in a multi-album partnership between Warner Music Canada and 6ixBuzz.

jayemkayem2351 days ago
sylo ginny

Premiere: Sylo's Unique Brand of R&B Is on Display With "Ginny"

“Ginny is really the vices of alcohol as a nickname for gin and sex and how the two are married in this story,” the Toronto R&B artist tells us.

jayemkayem2382 days ago
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snotty nose rez kids 2020

Premiere: Snotty Nose Rez Kids Are Back With Another "Real Deadly" Banger

We premiere the latest single from their forthcoming EP, 'Born Deadly,' out on April 3.

jayemkayem2394 days ago
grandtheft dripoholic

Premiere: Grandtheft & Yung Tory Connect for "Dripoholic"

Today Grandtheft has unleashed an addictive rap banger entitled “Dripoholic,” featuring fellow Torontonian Yung Tory.

jayemkayem2401 days ago
blicky loss one music video

Blicky and Loss One Release Visuals for Their Latest "Other Side"

The track is the latest off the forthcoming album, "R Savage World."

jayemkayem2842 days ago

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