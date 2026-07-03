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Jeremih to Be 'Closely Monitored' After Dropping Out of Boys 4 Life Tour Over Health Issue
The R&B vocalist will no longer hit the road with B2K, Bow Wow and co.
Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Drop Surprise Holiday EP 'Secret Santa'
The Chicago duo surprise fans with a festive five-track EP released on Christmas Eve.
Chris Paul Honors HBCU Students With Hometown Hero Award at PlayersTV OwnersFest
PlayersTV’s Ownerfest, which took place yesterday, also featured performances from Fabolous and Jeremih.
PARTYNEXTDOOR Says He’s Going To Make Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, And Jeremih ‘Cry’ Over Their Latest Video (UPDATE)
After the Canadian singer took issue with the trio featuring his ex-girlfriend in their latest video, Brown tweeted that Party tried to reach out to apologize.
50 Cent Recalls Offering “Magic Stick” to Trina Before Lil Kim: 'They F*cked Up the Record'
The 2003 single was also intended for 50 Cent's '<i>Get Rich or Die Tryin'</i>.'
Burna Boy Dismisses "Black Culture" Misquote & Taste Tests Jollof Rice | 360 With Speedy
Burna Boy has been blazing his own trail for a while now. The Nigerian-born international superstar dropped by Complex HQ to discuss his upcoming album, "I Tol
50 Cent Is Hitting Multiple Canadian Cities on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' 20th Anniversary Tour
50 Cent’s legendary album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, the rapper will perform in Canadian cities.
Jeremih Deals With the Ebb and Flow of Relationships in New Video for “Changes”
After reissuing his debut mixtape earlier this year, Chicago's Jeremih has shared the dramatic music video for his smooth new track “Changes.”
Lil Baby Drops 'It's Only Me' Album f/ Young Thug, Future, Nardo Wick, and More
Lil Baby has finally dropped off his highly anticipated third album 'It's Only Me,' which features appearances from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, and more.
Listen to Taylor Bennett's New Album 'Coming of Age' f/ Jeremih, Mr Hudson, and More
Nearly three years after the release of his 'The American Reject' project, Taylor Bennett has returned to drop off his new album 'Coming of Age.'
Watch 50 Cent, Lil Durk, and Jeremih in New Video for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song "Power Powder Respect"
The New York legend dropped the video for 'Power Book IV: Force' theme song “Power Powder Respect,” featuring collaborators Lil Durk and Jeremih.
50 Cent Connects With Lil Durk and Jeremih for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song "Power Powder Respect"
50 Cent shared the theme song "Power Powder Respect" for new series 'Power Book IV: Force,' with features from Chicago's own Lil Durk and Jeremih.
Listen to Tinashe's '333' f/ Jeremih, Buddy, Kaash Paige, and More
Inspired by her personal journey to enlightenment, Tinashe crafted her fifth studio album in the hopes of achieving some clarity. That album,'333,' is here.
Tink Shares 'Heat of the Moment' Album f/ Kodak Black, Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Davido
Tink has shared her new album 'Heat of the Moment' with features from Kodak Black, Jeremih, Davido, and Yung Bleu, and executive produced by Hitmaka.
DJ Khaled Drops Video for "Thankful" f/ Jeremih and Lil Wayne
DJ Khaled is joined by Jeremih and Lil Wayne in the official music video for "Thankful," the first track off his 12th studio album 'Khaled Khaled.'
Vic Mensa Drops New Project 'I Tape' f/ Chance the Rapper, Wyclef Jean, Jeremih, and More
Vic Mensa has shared 'I Tape,' a follow-up to the 'V Tape' project he dropped last summer, featuring Chance the Rapper, Wyclef Jean, and more.
Kosine Taps Jeremih for New Song "Transparency"
Chicago natives Kosine and Jeremih have linked up on the new song "Transparency," which will appear on Kosine's forthcoming EP 'Truth Serum'