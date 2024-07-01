PARTYNEXTDOOR Says He’s Going To Make Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, And Jeremih ‘Cry’ Over Their Latest Video

PARTYNEXTDOOR has made it clear he has an issue with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih releasing a music video starring his ex, and he got quite a response to his statement in return.

On Friday, Chris, Bryson, and Jeremih unleashed their latest collaboration titled "Wait On It" with an accompanying music video that included an appearance from Party's ex, Desma. Party didn't seem too happy with the video and let his voice be heard on what he felt was a violation.

"I'm finna make these n***as cry...Bryson Chris; and Jeremih... enjoy, the nights, of your life," Party wrote in a since-deleted tweet.