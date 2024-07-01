PARTYNEXTDOOR Says He’s Going To Make Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, And Jeremih ‘Cry’ Over Their Latest Video

PARTYNEXTDOOR has made it clear he has an issue with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih releasing a music video starring his ex, and he got quite a response to his statement in return.
On Friday, Chris, Bryson, and Jeremih unleashed their latest collaboration titled "Wait On It" with an accompanying music video that included an appearance from Party's ex, Desma. Party didn't seem too happy with the video and let his voice be heard on what he felt was a violation.
"I'm finna make these n***as cry...Bryson Chris; and Jeremih... enjoy, the nights, of your life," Party wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
Party also appeared to call out Desma as well, alleging that the appearance was a money-grab.
Brown took to X to claim that Party made a move without thinking it through. According to the 11:11 singer, the Toronto native reached out to his friends to clear the air, but his attempts fell short.
"N***as speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract shit. NAW N***A, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me," he tweeted. Jeremih and Bryson haven't responded to Party's deleted tweet as of press time.
Brown is battle-tested when it comes to beef with other artists. In April, he was embroiled in a feud with Quavo when he dropped a few lines aimed at him on the song "Freak," featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley. Quavo responded with "Tender," but things took a turn when Chris dropped "Weakest Link" and claimed to have slept with Saweetie.
Quavo took even more jabs on "Over H*es & B***hes" by mentioning Chris's domestic violence case with Rihanna and his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Quavo and Karrueche allegedly started dating in 2017 and were seen hanging out in 2022. Their relationship is rumored to be the source of Quavo and Chris Brown's beef.