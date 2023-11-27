50 Cent Recalls Giving "Magic Stick" to Lil' Kim After Pitching It to Trina

50 Cent has taken his attention off of Diddy and turned it to music from his early catalog.

Backstage at his final London O2 concert for The Final Lap Tour, the rapper and mogul was interviewed by Apple Music's Rebecca Judd in celebration of his landmark 2002 debut LP, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

According to 50, his 2003 single "Magic Stick" was originally supposed to be on the album and he had another female rapper in mind for the collaboration before it went to Lil' Kim, landing on her third album La Bella Mafia.

[“Magic Stick”] was written for ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin'. And then it didn't make it. I wrote that record intentionally to work with Trina. I sent it to Trina," 50 told Judd on the Apple Music show. "They fucked up the record, they sent it back. Fucked up. They had the lyrics and everything on it and they messed it up. Then Gee Robeson came and got it from me, heard the record and was like, "Yo, I need this. I need this for Kim. I need it."