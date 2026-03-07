Music

Jeremih to Be 'Closely Monitored' After Dropping Out of Boys 4 Life Tour Over Health Issue

The R&B vocalist will no longer hit the road with B2K, Bow Wow and co.

Jeremih.
Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Jeremih has announced his departure from the upcoming Boys 4 Life Tour due to an outstanding medical issue.

The "Don’t Tell 'Em" artist will no longer hit the road on the 28-date tour with B2K, Bow Wow, Amerie, Pretty Ricky and others after announcing his health complications in an Instagram post on Friday (March 6).

"Due to a serious medical condition, Jeremih will be unable to participate in the upcoming B2K tour scheduled to begin in March," the post’s caption read alongside a photo of him in the studio. "He has been dealing with a health issue, and his condition continues to be closely monitored by his doctor."

The caption concluded that the singer and his team "are focused on his care and recovery and are deeply grateful for the understanding, patience, and continued support from fans, partners, and the touring team during this time."

In November 2020, Jeremih was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS, a rare condition that causes organ inflammation. The singer spent weeks being hospitalized at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial and was placed in the ICU, where his family and friends temporarily couldn’t visit him.

"Not only did I lose a lot of weight, but I really couldn't walk. I had to do physical therapy to even go to the bathroom. And it was a hassle to do that. I just held my bladder because I didn't have the strength to do it," Jeremih told People in 2022.

"So, there were certain things that I just kind of took for granted, that I had to relearn how to do. Even when I got released from the hospital, just simply walking up the stairs, it was a task. It was an obstacle really to do so."

In December, Jeremih released a joint EP with Chance the Rapper titled Secret Santa.

The Boys 4 Life tour will begin on Saturday (March 7) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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