Eric Rosenthal
Latest Stories
The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time
These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.
The 50 Funniest Rap Songs
When we think of peak hip-hop, we tend to think of conscious rap with serious subject matter. But the truth is that some of the best rap songs are actually rather humorous, and shouldn’t be taken too seriously. These are the 50 funniest rap songs—sometimes, you just have to laugh.
10 Great Rap Songs About Nothing
Sometimes we just need an anthem about nothing in particular.
15 Things We Learned By Reading Rappers' Wikipedia Pages
We might have to make a donation to Jimmy Wales after this one.
17 Ways "CB4" Predicted Rap Today
Two decades later, "CB4" still makes a lot of sense.
The 8 Jews of Rap: Rick Rubin
Rick Rubin is our most important Jew of Rap.
The 8 Jews of Rap: Lyor Cohen
Lyor stands tall on our list of most notable Hebrews.
The 8 Jews of Rap: The Beastie Boys
Rap superheroes to Jews and gentiles alike, The Beastie Boys occupy the third flame spot on our hip-hop Menorah.
The 8 Jews of Rap: Shyne
Today's hip-hop Hebrew is former Bad Boy artist, Shyne
The 8 Jews of Rap: Jerry Heller
We celebrate the eight most notable Hebrews of hip-hop. Put your menorahs up.
"If I Ruled The World" Checklist: How Many of Nas' Dreams Have Come True?
We rewind the clock and see how well Nastradamus predicted the future.
Rapper BFFs You Should Know
Get to know the guys who are always rolling with your favorite rappers.
The 15 Cruelest Mom Disses in Rap
Rappers hate everyone's mom besides their own.
Simpin' Ain't Easy: The 25 Most Pathetic R&B Lyrics
R&B singers are supposed to be smooth players. Until they become desperate losers.