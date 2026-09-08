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Eric Rosenthal

Joined July 2014 | 29 posts
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Latest Stories

Rap Beef

The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time

These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.

Eric Rosenthal457 days ago
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The 50 Funniest Rap Songs

When we think of peak hip-hop, we tend to think of conscious rap with serious subject matter. But the truth is that some of the best rap songs are actually rather humorous, and shouldn’t be taken too seriously. These are the 50 funniest rap songs—sometimes, you just have to laugh.

Eric Rosenthal3110 days ago
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10 Great Rap Songs About Nothing

Sometimes we just need an anthem about nothing in particular.

Eric Rosenthal4320 days ago
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15 Things We Learned By Reading Rappers' Wikipedia Pages

We might have to make a donation to Jimmy Wales after this one.

Eric Rosenthal4559 days ago
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17 Ways "CB4" Predicted Rap Today

Two decades later, "CB4" still makes a lot of sense.

Eric Rosenthal4572 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Rick Rubin

Rick Rubin is our most important Jew of Rap.

Eric Rosenthal4670 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Lyor Cohen

Lyor stands tall on our list of most notable Hebrews.

Eric Rosenthal4671 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: The Beastie Boys

Rap superheroes to Jews and gentiles alike, The Beastie Boys occupy the third flame spot on our hip-hop Menorah.

Eric Rosenthal4672 days ago
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The 8 Jews Of Rap: Drake

A nice Jewish boy on his worst behavior.

Eric Rosenthal4673 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: MC Serch

Mel Gibson gets the gas face.

Eric Rosenthal4674 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Mac Miller

Mac Miller: Rebel Rap Maccabee.

Eric Rosenthal4675 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Shyne

Today's hip-hop Hebrew is former Bad Boy artist, Shyne

Eric Rosenthal4676 days ago
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The 8 Jews of Rap: Jerry Heller

We celebrate the eight most notable Hebrews of hip-hop. Put your menorahs up.

Eric Rosenthal4676 days ago
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"If I Ruled The World" Checklist: How Many of Nas' Dreams Have Come True?

We rewind the clock and see how well Nastradamus predicted the future.

Eric Rosenthal4752 days ago
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Rapper BFFs You Should Know

Get to know the guys who are always rolling with your favorite rappers.

Eric Rosenthal4798 days ago
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A History of J. Cole Rapping About Stealing Your Girl

Cole game.

Eric Rosenthal4844 days ago
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The 15 Cruelest Mom Disses in Rap

Rappers hate everyone's mom besides their own.

Eric Rosenthal4879 days ago
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Simpin' Ain't Easy: The 25 Most Pathetic R&B Lyrics

R&B singers are supposed to be smooth players. Until they become desperate losers.

Eric Rosenthal4963 days ago

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