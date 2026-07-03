Featured
Take a look back at Bennifer's 19-year-long journey and all the details that led to the famous couple's surprising reunion and their second engagement.Karla Rodriguez
Hulu's 'Deep Water' is out now, and features the brilliant pairing of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, proving that Affleck's best with a strong woman by his side.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Ben Affleck Criticized for Saying He’d ‘Probably Still Be Drinking’ If Married to Jennifer Garner and Was ‘Trapped’
Ben Affleck has drawn ire after he said he’d "probably still be drinking" if he had remained married to Jennifer Garner. The co-parents separated in 2015.Joe Price
'Alias' is Bond meets 'Buffy' meets 'National Treasure'. It's finally streaming again.Frazier Tharpe