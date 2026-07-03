Jennifer Garner

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Jennifer Garner is seen walking in NYC on June 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Pop Culture

Jennifer Garner Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend John Miller at Charity Event

A sweet kiss at the finish line gave fans a rare glimpse into their relationship at the fundraiser.

Maggie Ekberg389 days ago
Jennifer Lopez exercising outside, Halle Berry practicing a high kick indoors, and Salma Hayek dressed in an action outfit, posing with a sword
Pop Culture

Jennifer Garner Documents Intense 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo Exercise Regimen

The actress made a surprise cameo in the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led Marvel Film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams709 days ago
the adam project movie trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'The Adam Project' Starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo

One of the movies coming out of Netflix's massive slate of star-studded 2022 films, 'The Adam Project' starring Ryan Reynolds, has received a teaser.

Jordan Rose1617 days ago
Ben Affleck on red carpet for premiere of 'Tender Bar'
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck on His Kids Seeing the Media's Depiction of Him: 'That's the Difficult Part'

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ben Affleck discussed how felt about his kids experiencing how the media has depicted him.

Brad Callas1651 days ago
Ben Affleck is pictured wearing a blazer and speaking
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Clarifies Jennifer Garner Comments That Received Criticism, Addresses Sad Batman and Dunkin Memes

According to Ben Affleck, his recent two-hour interview with Howard Stern involving Jennifer Garner has been made the subject of misleading excerpt tactics.

Trace William Cowen1674 days ago
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Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia
Sports

Serena Williams' 2-Year-Old Daughter Part of Ownership Group of NWSL Expansion Team

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is part of a number of members of an ownership group for an NWSL expansion team, making her the youngest pro sports owner in the U.S.

Gavin Evans2186 days ago
ben affleck rehab
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Re-Enters Rehab After Jennifer Garner's Intervention

Ben Affleck is heading into rehab again for the third time. The 'Batman v Superman' actor reportedly checked himself in after speaking with his sober coach and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

Victoria L. Johnson2885 days ago
jennifer garner
Pop Culture

Jennifer Garner Finally Told Us What She Was Thinking During That Viral Oscars Clip

Jennifer Garner makes jokes about her Oscars meme.

Victoria L. Johnson3054 days ago
Jennifer Garner
Pop Culture

Everyone’s Trying to Decode Jennifer Garner's Awkward Facial Expression at the Oscars

Because everyone loves a good celebrity GIF.

Julia Reiss3056 days ago
Jennifer Garner
Pop Culture

Jennifer Garner Will Return to TV in HBO’s 'Camping'

Jennifer Garner is back.

tara mahadevan3080 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ben Affleck, Best Dad Ever, Dressed Up as Batman for His Son's Fourth Birthday Party

Jennifer Garner called it the "best dad moment in history.”

Claire Landsbaum3785 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Joins the Rest of the World in Declaring Ben Affleck's Back Tattoo "Awful"

According to J. Lo, tattoos should really try much harder to be "cooler."

Trace William Cowen3790 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Jennifer Garner Breaks Her Silence on Painful Ben Affleck Divorce, Calls Him "the Love of My Life"

Garner, whose new film 'Miracles from Heaven' opens next month, calls Affleck "brilliant" but "complicated."

Trace William Cowen3793 days ago

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