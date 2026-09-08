Latest Stories
Seth Rogen Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Longtime Friend James Franco
"The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective.”
Stormy Daniels Sues Donald Trump for Defamation Over 'Con Job' Tweet
For those keeping track, this is Daniels lawsuit number 2.
Claire Foy Reportedly Getting $275K in Back Pay in Addition to 'The Crown' Raise
The Queen is getting hers.
Trump 'Should Win the Nobel Peace Prize' Says President of South Korea
Get ready for some presidential retweets.
Subway Rat Likes Pizza as Much as Any Native New Yorker
Pizza rat strikes again!
Brazilian Surfer Sets World Record for Riding 80-Foot Wave
Surf’s up… like all the way up.
Attorney Says Officers Involved in Barstow Shooting Used Racial Slurs
The attorney also says one of the officers previously faced hate crime charges.
Pennsylvania Golf Club Calls Cops on Black Women Members for Playing Too Slowly
One of the women described the experience as "horrific."
9th Circuit Rules Monkey Doesn’t Own the Rights to Its Selfies
No justice, no peace.
Billionaire Toy Executive Very Set on Saving Toys 'R' Us
If he's successful, it could save up to 10,000 jobs.
GoFundMe Started for Aspiring Rapper Killed in Waffle House Shooting
The page is close to hitting its $10,000 goal.
This 23-Year-Old Has a Plan to Rid the Ocean of Plastic by 2050
Take that, Baby Boomers.
Bill O'Reilly Defends Kanye West, Calls Critics 'American Stalinists'
Welcome to the sunken place IRL.
Activists Project ‘There Is a Rapist in the White House’ on Trump Hotel
Another reminder that April is Sexual Assault Awareness month.
Alex Jones Sued by Sandy Hook Parents for Defamation
The InfoWars host previously claimed the parents were actors.