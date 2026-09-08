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Julia Reiss

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writer. comedian. nobody&#39;s bae.

Joined November 2014 | 461 posts
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Latest Stories

Seth Rogen attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Blockers.'

Seth Rogen Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Longtime Friend James Franco

"The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective.”

Julia Reiss3062 days ago
This is a photo of Stormy Daniels.

Stormy Daniels Sues Donald Trump for Defamation Over 'Con Job' Tweet

For those keeping track, this is Daniels lawsuit number 2.

Julia Reiss3062 days ago
Kim Jong un and Moon Jae in

Trump 'Should Win the Nobel Peace Prize' Says President of South Korea

Get ready for some presidential retweets.

Julia Reiss3062 days ago
This is a photo of a rat.

Subway Rat Likes Pizza as Much as Any Native New Yorker

Pizza rat strikes again!

Julia Reiss3062 days ago
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This is a photo of Surf.

Brazilian Surfer Sets World Record for Riding 80-Foot Wave

Surf’s up… like all the way up.

Julia Reiss3062 days ago
The parking lot of a Walmart.

Attorney Says Officers Involved in Barstow Shooting Used Racial Slurs

The attorney also says one of the officers previously faced hate crime charges.

Julia Reiss3068 days ago
Photography applications are seen on an iPhone.

Instagram Made a Tool to Download All Your Content

Long live your selfies.

Julia Reiss3068 days ago
#golfwang

Pennsylvania Golf Club Calls Cops on Black Women Members for Playing Too Slowly

One of the women described the experience as "horrific."

Julia Reiss3068 days ago
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Macaque monkey

9th Circuit Rules Monkey Doesn’t Own the Rights to Its Selfies

No justice, no peace.

Julia Reiss3068 days ago
Customers shop at a Toys 'R' Us store.

Billionaire Toy Executive Very Set on Saving Toys 'R' Us

If he's successful, it could save up to 10,000 jobs.

Julia Reiss3069 days ago
Waffle House

GoFundMe Started for Aspiring Rapper Killed in Waffle House Shooting

The page is close to hitting its $10,000 goal.

Julia Reiss3069 days ago
Boyan Slat poses during the unveiling of the Ocean Clean Up North Sea Prototype.

This 23-Year-Old Has a Plan to Rid the Ocean of Plastic by 2050

Take that, Baby Boomers.

Julia Reiss3069 days ago
Tracy Morgan

'The Last O.G.' Renewed for Season 2

Get your DVRs ready!

Julia Reiss3069 days ago
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This is a picture of Bill O' Reilly.

Bill O'Reilly Defends Kanye West, Calls Critics 'American Stalinists'

Welcome to the sunken place IRL.

Julia Reiss3069 days ago
Donald Trump speaks as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for talks.

Activists Project ‘There Is a Rapist in the White House’ on Trump Hotel

Another reminder that April is Sexual Assault Awareness month.

Julia Reiss3075 days ago
Alex Jones, Roger Stone, and Jonathan Alter

Alex Jones Sued by Sandy Hook Parents for Defamation

The InfoWars host previously claimed the parents were actors.

Julia Reiss3075 days ago

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