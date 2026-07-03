Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is a singer, actress, and entrepreneur who rose to fame in the late 1990s, blending Latin rhythms with mainstream pop. Originating from the Bronx, she helped popularize Latin-infused pop music in the U.S. market and has built a diverse career spanning music, film, television, and fashion, with hits like "If You Had My Love" and "Jenny from the Block." Her signature style merges catchy dance beats with bilingual lyrics, reflecting her Puerto Rican heritage and urban upbringing. Her cultural relevance comes from her role as a trailblazer for Latin artists crossing into mainstream American pop, especially through performances that celebrate her heritage, like the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Fans return for her dynamic stage presence and ability to fuse reggaeton, salsa, and contemporary pop, making her a constant figure in conversations about Latin influence in global pop music.

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Jennifer Lopez attends Celia Kritharioti show during Day Four of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on July 09, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez's $50 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Buyer Drops Out

The potential buyer of Lopez's former home with ex-husband Ben Affleck reportedly backed out of the purchase.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Says 'Breakups are Not a Failure'
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says a Breakup Deserves a Party, Not Tears

After her Ben Affleck divorce, J.Lo explains why heartbreak is a launchpad, not a loss, and why your next breakup deserves a celebration.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Was Hospitalized After Working '98 Days in a Row'
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Recalls Her Body Once Shutting Down After '98 Days in a Row' of Work

On the 'SmartLess' podcast, J.Lo reveals the terrifying moment she couldn’t see, couldn’t move and was told her body had shut down from exhaustion.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
"Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York Screening NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York Screening on October 06, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Divorce Taught Her Self-Reflection: ‘F*cking Figure Yourself Out’

The actress-singer partly looked to self-blame as the cause of her 2025 divorce from Affleck.

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago
Jennifer Lopez.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'

The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'

Alex Ocho36 days ago
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Jennifer Lopez Cries as Son Max Graduates High School—But Dad Marc Anthony Still a No-Show
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Wipes Away Tears at Son Max’s High School Graduation

The emotional milestone comes after Lopez opened up about her twins’ college plans, scholarships and ADHD-related learning challenges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
ONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Jennifer Lopez attends the "Office Romance" UK premiere at BFI Southbank on June 03, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Shoots Down Comparison to Her ‘Office Romance’ Character: ‘I Don’t Bite'

The actress and singer said she can be falsely perceived as a "two-dimensional character" because of public perception of her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Jennifer Lopez attends the "Office Romance" UK premiere at BFI Southbank on June 03, 2026 in London, England. PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Mase performs at JuicyFest at Fremantle Oval on January 14, 2024 in Perth, Australia.
Music

Mase Addresses Jennifer Lopez Saying People Who Aren’t Born in NYC Aren’t ‘Real New Yorkers'

The Florida-born rapper and podcaster shared his take on Jennifer Lopez's controversial opinion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Children Have ADHD and 'Worked Very Hard' to Get into Their Colleges
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says Her Twins Overcame ADHD Challenges to Earn Scholarships

J.Lo says her twins worked through ADHD-related learning challenges, got into every college they applied to and earned scholarship offers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attend the Office Romance Speed Dating Event at Convene on June 01, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says She and Brett Goldstein Are ‘Not Dating’ Despite Recent Speculation

Jennifer Lopez was rumored to be dating her 'Office Romance' co-star before they shut down the speculation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
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Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme Reveals New Name, Oskar Jacob, at Graduation
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez’s Child, Emme, Debuts New Name at Graduation

Inside the quiet Instagram post that introduced Oskar Jacob, the college-bound teen stepping into a new name, new pronouns, and a new chapter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Jennifer Lopez attends the 25th Edition of The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival - Opening Night at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez on Being Single: ‘I Should Have Done it Sooner’

The actress and singer called living the single life following her fourth divorce "fantastic."

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Says She Had 'Great Chemistry' with ''Ted Lasso' Co-Star
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Chemistry With ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein

Inside their Netflix rom-com ‘Office Romance,’ JLo reveals how sparks flew with Brett Goldstein on set — and why he was nothing like Roy Kent off camera.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Jennifer Lopez
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Slashes Beverly Hills Mansion Price by $18 Million

Lopez and her ex, Ben Affleck, first listed the home for $68 million in 2024.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and David Guetta
Music

Jennifer Lopez Joins David Guetta for Surprise Coachella Appearance

They performed their new collab, "Save Me Tonight."

Trey Alston96 days ago
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Paige Woolen has opened up about getting mistaken for Jennifer Lopez.
Pop Culture

Paige Woolen Gets Mistaken for Jennifer Lopez on the SoFi Stadium Jumbotron: 'I Was Five Beers Deep'

She was expecting Emma Stone or Carrot Top. She got Jennifer Lopez instead.

Maggie Ekberg98 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Was About to 'Give Up on It All' After Marc Anthony Divorce
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was About to ‘Give Up on It All’ After Marc Anthony Divorce

The singer recalls nearly walking away from everything after her split from Marc Anthony — and the advice that helped her push forward.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago

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