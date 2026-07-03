Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is an American actress celebrated for her compelling roles in television and film. She first gained attention as a child actor on *Jane the Virgin* and solidified her status with the lead role in Netflix’s *Wednesday*, where she redefined Wednesday Addams by blending dark humor with nuanced emotional depth. Her influence in Hollywood stems from her focus on horror and coming-of-age stories that resonate deeply with Gen Z viewers. Fans return to her work because she tackles social issues with authenticity, making her a key figure who channels youth perspectives into mainstream narratives.

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Jenna Ortega attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals on March 3, 2025 at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Almost Quit Acting Before Landing Her Role on ‘You’

‘It just felt like a good time to call it quits,’ Ortega said before booking ‘You.’

Holly Riordan99 days ago
'Absolutely Fabulous' Star Joanna Lumley Promoted to 'Wednesday' Series Regular
Pop Culture

‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Star Joanna Lumley Promoted to ‘Wednesday’ Series Regular

The ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ icon steps deeper into Nevermore as Hester Frump, with that chilling basement twist setting up a major Season 3 storyline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo144 days ago
Jenna Ortega in a black dress poses at the Marrakech International Film Festival. The background is red with festival logos.
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Warns AI Could Become 'Mental Junk Food' in Film

Ortega says AI threatens artistic humanity and she hopes audiences grow sick of machine-made content.

Mark Elibert230 days ago
(L) Luis Guzmán making a peace sign. (R) Jennifer Lopez performing on stage with a microphone.
Pop Culture

Luis Guzmán Says Working With Jennifer Lopez Was Just 'OK'

The actors co-starred in Steven Soderbergh's 1998 crime comedy 'Out of Sight.'

Joe Price324 days ago
Jenna Ortega.
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Recalls Some 'Horrific' Fan Interactions: 'People Feel So Entitled'

The 'Wednesday' actor said she's been called a "cunt whore" in front of her mother before because she didn't stop to talk to a fan.

tara mahadevan358 days ago
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Jenna Ortega attends The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Says Her ‘Schoolgirl Costume’ in ‘Wednesday’ Is ‘Very Patronizing’

The actress expressed frustration with still being seen as a child star.

Jaelani Turner-Williams414 days ago
The image shows The Weeknd on the left, wearing a brown jacket, and the album cover for "My Dear Melancholy," on the right.
Music

The Weeknd Says His Best Album Is ‘My Dear Melancholy’: ‘There Was No Fillers'

On the latest episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk," the Weeknd reflected on the process of making his 2018 EP with co-star Jenna Ortega.

Alex Ocho428 days ago
The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega smiling at each other with "GOAT Talk" text between them.
Music

The Weeknd Shouts Out 'A Goofy Movie' Multiple Times on Latest 'GOAT Talk' With Jenna Ortega

The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega star in 'Hurry Up Tomorrow,' out Friday.

Trace William Cowen429 days ago
Jenna Ortega at a CinemaCon event, wearing a purple blazer and patterned shirt, standing against a black backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Says She ‘Definitely’ Misses the Anonymity She Had Before Fame

The 22-year-old explained that Netflix’s 'Wednesday' is the show that changed her life.

tara mahadevan442 days ago
Jenna Ortega in Scream
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Left 'Scream' Franchise Because It 'Didn’t Seem Like the Right Move' for Her Career

The 22-year-old actress appeared in 2022's 'Scream' and 2023's 'Scream VI.'

tara mahadevan465 days ago
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The Weeknd in 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for the Weeknd’s ‘Hurry up Tomorrow’

The psychological thriller will hit theaters on May 16.

Alex Ocho472 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 11: Jenna Ortega attends A24's "Death Of A Unicorn" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 11, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Recalls One of Her ‘First Jobs’ on ‘Iron Man 3’: They Took All My Lines Out'

Ortega spoke about 'Iron Man 3' during a sit-down with 'Entertainment Tonight.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams489 days ago
Two men in a dimly lit backstage area, with one whispering to the other. Bright vanity lights frame the scene.
Pop Culture

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Trailer: The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan Lead New Thriller

The film is set for a theatrical release this May and follows The Weeknd’s acclaimed new album of the same name.

Trace William Cowen528 days ago
The Weeknd performs at Marvel Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.
Music

Everything We Know About The Weeknd Album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

It's The Weeknd's final album under his pseudonym.

Jaelani Turner-Williams597 days ago
Jenna Ortega on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Advocates for Women Being Cast as Leads in Original Films: ‘I Don’t Want to See Jamie Bond’

Jenny Ortega made the comment during a recent interview with MTV.

Trey Alston682 days ago
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Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp
Pop Culture

Jenna Ortega Shuts Down Johnny Depp Dating Rumors: ‘It’s So Insane to Me'

Depp formally denied the speculation that he was dating the 21-year-old actress after gossip blog DeuxMoi linked them last summer.

Alex Ocho689 days ago

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