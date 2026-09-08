Claire Landsbaum
Latest Stories
This Dystopian YA Novel From 1981 Helps Explain the Rise of Donald Trump
Todd Strasser, author of 'The Wave,' on Trump, groupthink, and the allure of false promises.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Walks Out of Interview When Asked About Donald Trump
He refused to comment on Trump at all. Suspicious?
Zoe Kravitz Is Tired of Being Typecast as the "Quirky Black Girl"
She's had to fight against being pigeonholed her whole career.
Watch the Badass First Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'Luke Cage'
Watch Luke Cage throw some bad guys through a window in Netflix's first 'Luke Cage' teaser trailer.
Despite Dating a 20-Year-Old Model, Scott Disick Says Kourtney Kardashian Is "The Person I Love the Most"
Scott Disick continues to be the worst.
Teacher Fined for Showing Unsuspecting Middle School Class ISIS Beheading Video
The middle schoolers freaked out.
Director of Nina Simone Documentary Calls Zoe Saldana Film "Ugly and Inaccurate"
"Robert Johnson's defense of his film 'Nina' was not only insulting, it was 100 percent wrong."
Microsoft Exec Apologizes for Company Party with "Sexy Schoolgirl" Dancers
"This past week, we represented Microsoft in a way that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values."
Secret Service Is Investigating Anonymous for Hacking Donald Trump
The United States Secret Service is looking into Anonymous' claim that it released Trump's social security number.
Cleveland EMS Captain Fired for Facebook Post Saying Tamir Rice "Should Have Been Shot"
The post also called Rice a "little criminal."
Bill Maher Thinks Donald Trump Loves Himself Too Much: "He's the White Kanye West"
Bill Maher blames the self-esteem movement for Donald Trump.
Judge Dismissees Alleged Columbia University Rapist's Lawsuit
The judge ruled he was not discriminated against for being male.
Photo of Woman Giving Nazi Salute at a Trump Rally Goes Viral
Cigarette in the left hand, Heil with the right.
Actress Kate Del Castillo Weighs In on Sean Penn's "Bullsh*t" El Chapo Interview
Kate del Castillo was totally blindsided by Sean Penn's Rolling Stone article.
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Says No Animal Feels Pain During Sex, Forgets About Duck Penises
Don't forget about the duck penises, Neil.
Judge Makes Bernie Sanders Very Happy, Rules 17-Year-Olds Can Vote in Ohio Primary
We all know who the teens are voting for.
Warden, Guard Stabbed in Alabama Prison Riot
Inmates also set fire to a housing unit.
Is Richard Simmons Being Held Captive by an Evil Witch?
Richard Simmons hasn't been seen in public in almost three years.