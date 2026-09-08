Claire Landsbaum Portrait

Claire Landsbaum

Joined July 2015 | 321 posts
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Latest Stories

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This Dystopian YA Novel From 1981 Helps Explain the Rise of Donald Trump

Todd Strasser, author of 'The Wave,' on Trump, groupthink, and the allure of false promises.

Claire Landsbaum3810 days ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Walks Out of Interview When Asked About Donald Trump

He refused to comment on Trump at all. Suspicious?

Claire Landsbaum3834 days ago
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Zoe Kravitz Is Tired of Being Typecast as the "Quirky Black Girl"

She's had to fight against being pigeonholed her whole career.

Claire Landsbaum3834 days ago

Watch the Badass First Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'Luke Cage'

Watch Luke Cage throw some bad guys through a window in Netflix's first 'Luke Cage' teaser trailer.

Claire Landsbaum3834 days ago
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Teacher Fined for Showing Unsuspecting Middle School Class ISIS Beheading Video

The middle schoolers freaked out.

Claire Landsbaum3834 days ago
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Director of Nina Simone Documentary Calls Zoe Saldana Film "Ugly and Inaccurate"

"Robert Johnson's defense of his film 'Nina' was not only insulting, it was 100 percent wrong."

Claire Landsbaum3834 days ago

Microsoft Exec Apologizes for Company Party with "Sexy Schoolgirl" Dancers

"This past week, we represented Microsoft in a way that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values."

Claire Landsbaum3834 days ago

Secret Service Is Investigating Anonymous for Hacking Donald Trump

The United States Secret Service is looking into Anonymous' claim that it released Trump's social security number.

Claire Landsbaum3834 days ago
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Cleveland EMS Captain Fired for Facebook Post Saying Tamir Rice "Should Have Been Shot"

The post also called Rice a "little criminal."

Claire Landsbaum3834 days ago
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Bill Maher Thinks Donald Trump Loves Himself Too Much: "He's the White Kanye West"

Bill Maher blames the self-esteem movement for Donald Trump.

Claire Landsbaum3834 days ago
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Judge Dismissees Alleged Columbia University Rapist's Lawsuit

The judge ruled he was not discriminated against for being male.

Claire Landsbaum3841 days ago
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Photo of Woman Giving Nazi Salute at a Trump Rally Goes Viral

Cigarette in the left hand, Heil with the right.

Claire Landsbaum3841 days ago
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Actress Kate Del Castillo Weighs In on Sean Penn's "Bullsh*t" El Chapo Interview

Kate del Castillo was totally blindsided by Sean Penn's Rolling Stone article.

Claire Landsbaum3841 days ago

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Says No Animal Feels Pain During Sex, Forgets About Duck Penises

Don't forget about the duck penises, Neil.

Claire Landsbaum3841 days ago
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Judge Makes Bernie Sanders Very Happy, Rules 17-Year-Olds Can Vote in Ohio Primary

We all know who the teens are voting for.

Claire Landsbaum3841 days ago

Warden, Guard Stabbed in Alabama Prison Riot

Inmates also set fire to a housing unit.

Claire Landsbaum3841 days ago

Is Richard Simmons Being Held Captive by an Evil Witch?

Richard Simmons hasn't been seen in public in almost three years.

Claire Landsbaum3841 days ago

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