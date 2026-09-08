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Keishamazing

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Assistant editor during the day and a freak at night. By freak, I mean I&#39;m obsessed with movies and television shows. Why, what were you thinking?

Joined September 2013 | 749 posts
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Latest Stories

The Top 15 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Duels, Ranked

Get ready for the 'Force Awakens' by revisiting some of the best lightsaber duels in 'Star Wars' history.

Keishamazing2250 days ago
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Zac Efron Is Having a Hard Time Finding a Date—Even on Tinder

Zac Efron is having a hard time finding a date—even on Tinder, where no one believes he's real.

Keishamazing3698 days ago
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Dylann Roof Is Challenging the Constitutionality of the Death Penalty

Alleged Charleston shooter Dylann Roof is challenging the death penalty's constitutionality.

Keishamazing3699 days ago
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Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen to Star in Black Comedy About Social Media Stalking

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen are teaming up for a black comedy about a social media star and her stalker.

Keishamazing3699 days ago

Watch Jean-Claude Van Damme Flip Out During TV Interview

Jean-Claude Van Damme flipped out during an interview and it was all caught on camera.

Keishamazing3702 days ago
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Badass Cop in Bikini Takes Down Thief

A badass cop took down a thief while wearing a bikini.

Keishamazing3702 days ago
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Will Smith Takes It Back to the '90s With Performance of "Miami" at 'Suicide Squad' Party

Will Smith performed "Miami" while promoting 'Suicide Squad' in—where else—Miami.

Keishamazing3703 days ago
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Stephen Colbert Says He'd Like to Ask Trump "What Does Putin's D*ck Taste Like?"

Stephen Colbert says if he had Donald Trump on the show he'd like to ask "What does Vladimir Putin's d*ck taste like?"

Keishamazing3704 days ago
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Amy Schumer Responds to ‘Gilmore Girls’ Shout-Out in Nostalgic New Trailer

Amy Schumer responds to the 'Gilmore Girls' shout-out in the new 'Gilmore Girls' trailer.

Keishamazing3704 days ago

Money Raised From Ice Bucket Challenge Helped Researchers Discover Gene Linked to ALS

Money raised from the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014 helped researchers discover the gene linked to ALS.

Keishamazing3705 days ago
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Internet Reacts to Hillary Clinton Becoming First Female Major Party Presidential Nominee

Hillary Clinton officially secures Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the first female major party presidential nominee.

Keishamazing3705 days ago

Cory Booker Goes All the Way in on Donald Trump During Explosive DNC Speech

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker went IN on Donald Trump during his 2016 DNC speech.

Keishamazing3706 days ago

Demi Lovato Talks About Living with Mental Illness at Democratic National Convention

Singer Demi Lovato talked about living with mental illness during a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Keishamazing3706 days ago

At Least 15 Dead in Japan's Worst Mass Stabbing in Years

At least 15 are reportedly dead in Japan's worst mass stabbing in years.

Keishamazing3706 days ago

WikiLeaks Released 20,000 Emails Showing the DNC Working Against Bernie Sanders

Wikileaks published DNC emails that show they were working against Bernie Sanders.

Keishamazing3709 days ago
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WikiLeaks Released Social Security and Credit Card Numbers of Unsuspecting Donors

WikiLeaks pushed published the social security and credit card numbers of Democratic donors.

Keishamazing3709 days ago
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Amber Heard Reportedly Spending a Lot of Time With Billionaire Elon Musk Amid Johnny Depp Divorce

Amber Heard is reportedly spending a lot of time with billionaire Elon Musk amid her ugly divorce with Johnny Depp.

Keishamazing3710 days ago

Man Receives 3-Year Sentence for Tattooing Penis on Woman Who Asked for Yin-Yang Sign

A man received a three-year jail sentence for tattooing a penis on a woman who asked for a yin-yang sign.

Keishamazing3710 days ago

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