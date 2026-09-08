Latest Stories
The Top 15 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Duels, Ranked
Get ready for the 'Force Awakens' by revisiting some of the best lightsaber duels in 'Star Wars' history.
Zac Efron Is Having a Hard Time Finding a Date—Even on Tinder
Zac Efron is having a hard time finding a date—even on Tinder, where no one believes he's real.
Dylann Roof Is Challenging the Constitutionality of the Death Penalty
Alleged Charleston shooter Dylann Roof is challenging the death penalty's constitutionality.
Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen to Star in Black Comedy About Social Media Stalking
Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen are teaming up for a black comedy about a social media star and her stalker.
Watch Jean-Claude Van Damme Flip Out During TV Interview
Jean-Claude Van Damme flipped out during an interview and it was all caught on camera.
Badass Cop in Bikini Takes Down Thief
A badass cop took down a thief while wearing a bikini.
Will Smith Takes It Back to the '90s With Performance of "Miami" at 'Suicide Squad' Party
Will Smith performed "Miami" while promoting 'Suicide Squad' in—where else—Miami.
Stephen Colbert Says He'd Like to Ask Trump "What Does Putin's D*ck Taste Like?"
Stephen Colbert says if he had Donald Trump on the show he'd like to ask "What does Vladimir Putin's d*ck taste like?"
Amy Schumer Responds to ‘Gilmore Girls’ Shout-Out in Nostalgic New Trailer
Amy Schumer responds to the 'Gilmore Girls' shout-out in the new 'Gilmore Girls' trailer.
Money Raised From Ice Bucket Challenge Helped Researchers Discover Gene Linked to ALS
Money raised from the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014 helped researchers discover the gene linked to ALS.
Internet Reacts to Hillary Clinton Becoming First Female Major Party Presidential Nominee
Hillary Clinton officially secures Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the first female major party presidential nominee.
Cory Booker Goes All the Way in on Donald Trump During Explosive DNC Speech
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker went IN on Donald Trump during his 2016 DNC speech.
Demi Lovato Talks About Living with Mental Illness at Democratic National Convention
Singer Demi Lovato talked about living with mental illness during a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
At Least 15 Dead in Japan's Worst Mass Stabbing in Years
At least 15 are reportedly dead in Japan's worst mass stabbing in years.
WikiLeaks Released 20,000 Emails Showing the DNC Working Against Bernie Sanders
Wikileaks published DNC emails that show they were working against Bernie Sanders.
WikiLeaks Released Social Security and Credit Card Numbers of Unsuspecting Donors
WikiLeaks pushed published the social security and credit card numbers of Democratic donors.
Amber Heard Reportedly Spending a Lot of Time With Billionaire Elon Musk Amid Johnny Depp Divorce
Amber Heard is reportedly spending a lot of time with billionaire Elon Musk amid her ugly divorce with Johnny Depp.
Man Receives 3-Year Sentence for Tattooing Penis on Woman Who Asked for Yin-Yang Sign
A man received a three-year jail sentence for tattooing a penis on a woman who asked for a yin-yang sign.