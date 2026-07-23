Jennifer Garner spoke candidly with Evan Ross Katz on the Shut Up Evan podcast about the complicated dynamic she has developed with a specific paparazzo who has been following her for over two decades.

After revealing she has two photographers who track her movements every single day, Garner struggled to find the words to describe her “very interesting relationship” with one of them.

“I have a very interesting relationship with my main guy,” she said. “I mean, I’ve done anything to ask him to leave. And at the same time, we have an odd… respect for each other.”

“We’ve had some really real-life moments together,” Garner continued. “I was followed by someone who, for whatever reason, I thought was going to hurt me, and I ran to him because I knew him and trusted him, and I knew that he and I would be okay.”

The actress, who is promoting the Peacock series The Five Star Weekend, compared their unusual bond to Stockholm syndrome, which is described in a 2022 article by Chandar Sundaram, PhD as the “psychological phenomenon where hostages or victims develop sympathetic feelings and positive attitudes towards their captors.”