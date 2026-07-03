Jason Derulo

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HYANNIS PORT, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 30: Jason Derulo performs onstage during the 2026 Best Buddies Challenge on May 30, 2026 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Pop Culture

Jason Derulo Says He's 'Figuring Out the Best Way Forward' After Shark Tank Backlash

The pop vocalist said he never intended to cause offense by owning an shark aquarium beneath his living room floor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
Jason Derulo.
Music

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash for Living Room Floor 'Status Symbol' Shark Aquarium

The pop star's home aquarium was criticized by the International Fund for Animal Welfare as setting a "bad example."

Jaelani Turner-Williams34 days ago
Know Your Meme
Pop Culture

Jason Derulo Falling-Down-Stairs Meme Resurfaces at the 2026 Oscars in Relation to Timothée Chalamet

The viral Jason Derulo falling-down-stairs meme made a surprise comeback as Timothée Chalamet was trolled at the 2026 Oscars.

Jaelani Turner-Williams124 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Music

Jason Derulo Recalls Relationship With Ex Jena Frumes Moving 'Fast'

The pop singer and Frumes share a four-year-old son who's named after him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams221 days ago
Jason Derulo Says He'll 'Never Work with Women Again' Following Dismissed Sexual Harassment Case
Pop Culture

Jason Derulo Says He'll 'Never Work with Women Again' Following Dismissed Sexual Harassment Case

'I lost so many brand deals, relationships off of a story that was not even slightly believable,' he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo223 days ago
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Jason Derulo
Music

Jason Derulo Accuser Refiles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit After It Was Dismissed

A woman who accused Jason Derulo of sexual harassment refiled the lawsuit in New York after it was dismissed.

tara mahadevan298 days ago
Two male celebrities side by side, one wearing a cap and chains, the other in a sparkling top
Music

50 Cent Tells Jason Derulo to 'Shut the F*ck Up' Over Diddy Comments: 'Let Me Find Out You On One of Them Tapes Boy'

The rapper continues his rampage against Diddy and anyone who's allegedly connected to the mogul's legal issues.

Mark Elibert828 days ago
Two men posing separately; one in a knitted sweater with jewelry, other holding a trophy and wearing a red jacket with jewelry
Music

Jason Derulo on Diddy’s Legal Issues: 'I Believe in Innocent Before Proven Guilty'

Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in a reported sex trafficking investigation last month.

Joe Price828 days ago
Man smiling on stage wearing a decorated leather jacket with graphic designs and a necklace
Music

Jason Derulo Gets Booed by Fans After He Takes Bathroom Break During Show

The singer is currently on his Nu King World Tour.

tara mahadevan855 days ago
Music

Jason Derulo Accused of Dropping Singer's Record Deal After She Rejected His Sexual Advances

Aspiring singer Emaza Gibson made the allegation in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Derulo and Atlantic Records.

Joshua Espinoza1016 days ago
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spinning gold trailer
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch the Official Trailer for 'Spinning Gold,' Starring Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$ and More

Check out the exclusive trailer premiere for 'Spinning Gold,' hitting theaters in March 2023, and starring Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$ and more.

Karla Rodriguez1310 days ago
Jason Derulo fighting in Vegas.
Music

Video Shows Jason Derulo Fighting Two Men After Being Called Usher

Jason Derulo got into a fight on Tuesday in Las Vegas after one man allegedly called him Usher while they were at the Aria hotel. Video captured the incident.

Jordan Rose1655 days ago
Pusha and Nas
Music

Pusha-T and Nas Invest in Audius Streaming Service Aiming to Add ‘Significant Revenue Streams for Artists’

Pusha-T and Nas are among a group of artists and industry veterans investing in the blockchain-enabled, TikTok-partnered streaming platform Audius.

tara mahadevan1765 days ago
Will Smith poses at the 'Bad Boys For Life' launching photocall
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise Teen With Cancer With PlayStation 5

Instead of keeping the console for himself, Will Smith decided to gift the PlayStation 5 to 14-year-old Aiden and his father, Chuck.

Xavier Hamilton2041 days ago
Jason Derulo
Music

Jason Derulo Mistakenly Believed 'Cats' Would 'Change the World'

The singer/actor starred in the 2019 live-action musical as Rum Tum Tugger, which he called "a standout character in a classic musical."

Joshua Espinoza2165 days ago
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Jason Derulo Take You Dancing
Music

Jason Derulo Releases New Single "Take You Dancing"

Jason Derulo released the single on Wednesday, and the track was accompanied by a video that premiered on YouTube.

Xavier Hamilton2186 days ago
Jason Derulo On Making $75K+ Per TikTok, Knocking Someone Out and New Singles "Coño" & "Savage Love"
Music

Jason Derulo On Making $75K+ Per TikTok, Knocking Someone Out and New Singles "Coño" & "Savage Love"

<p>Jason Derulo sat down with Speedy to talk about why black people need to support each other more, how his net worth is wrong, his story of knocking someone out at a club last year and his new single 'Coño.'</p>

Complex2200 days ago

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