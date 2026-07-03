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Jason Derulo Says He's 'Figuring Out the Best Way Forward' After Shark Tank Backlash
The pop vocalist said he never intended to cause offense by owning an shark aquarium beneath his living room floor.
Jason Derulo Faces Backlash for Living Room Floor 'Status Symbol' Shark Aquarium
The pop star's home aquarium was criticized by the International Fund for Animal Welfare as setting a "bad example."
Jason Derulo Falling-Down-Stairs Meme Resurfaces at the 2026 Oscars in Relation to Timothée Chalamet
The viral Jason Derulo falling-down-stairs meme made a surprise comeback as Timothée Chalamet was trolled at the 2026 Oscars.
Jason Derulo Recalls Relationship With Ex Jena Frumes Moving 'Fast'
The pop singer and Frumes share a four-year-old son who's named after him.
Jason Derulo Says He'll 'Never Work with Women Again' Following Dismissed Sexual Harassment Case
'I lost so many brand deals, relationships off of a story that was not even slightly believable,' he said.
Jason Derulo Accuser Refiles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit After It Was Dismissed
A woman who accused Jason Derulo of sexual harassment refiled the lawsuit in New York after it was dismissed.
50 Cent Tells Jason Derulo to 'Shut the F*ck Up' Over Diddy Comments: 'Let Me Find Out You On One of Them Tapes Boy'
The rapper continues his rampage against Diddy and anyone who's allegedly connected to the mogul's legal issues.
Jason Derulo on Diddy’s Legal Issues: 'I Believe in Innocent Before Proven Guilty'
Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in a reported sex trafficking investigation last month.
Jason Derulo Gets Booed by Fans After He Takes Bathroom Break During Show
The singer is currently on his Nu King World Tour.
Jason Derulo Accused of Dropping Singer's Record Deal After She Rejected His Sexual Advances
Aspiring singer Emaza Gibson made the allegation in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Derulo and Atlantic Records.
Exclusive: Watch the Official Trailer for 'Spinning Gold,' Starring Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$ and More
Check out the exclusive trailer premiere for 'Spinning Gold,' hitting theaters in March 2023, and starring Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$ and more.
Video Shows Jason Derulo Fighting Two Men After Being Called Usher
Jason Derulo got into a fight on Tuesday in Las Vegas after one man allegedly called him Usher while they were at the Aria hotel. Video captured the incident.
Pusha-T and Nas Invest in Audius Streaming Service Aiming to Add ‘Significant Revenue Streams for Artists’
Pusha-T and Nas are among a group of artists and industry veterans investing in the blockchain-enabled, TikTok-partnered streaming platform Audius.
Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise Teen With Cancer With PlayStation 5
Instead of keeping the console for himself, Will Smith decided to gift the PlayStation 5 to 14-year-old Aiden and his father, Chuck.
Jason Derulo Mistakenly Believed 'Cats' Would 'Change the World'
The singer/actor starred in the 2019 live-action musical as Rum Tum Tugger, which he called "a standout character in a classic musical."
Jason Derulo Releases New Single "Take You Dancing"
Jason Derulo released the single on Wednesday, and the track was accompanied by a video that premiered on YouTube.
Jason Derulo On Making $75K+ Per TikTok, Knocking Someone Out and New Singles "Coño" & "Savage Love"
<p>Jason Derulo sat down with Speedy to talk about why black people need to support each other more, how his net worth is wrong, his story of knocking someone out at a club last year and his new single 'Coño.'</p>