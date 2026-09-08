Aaron Zorgel
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5 Highlights From Field Trip 2016
The clouds parted for Santigold, Charlotte Day Wilson, Robyn, and more this weekend.
Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of May
Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.
Beyoncé Spent $3,500 on Smoked Meat Sandwiches at Toronto's Caplansky's Deli Last Night
She has hot sauce in her bag, and she’s not afraid to use it.
This 83-Year-Old Scarborough Man Has the Same Birth Name as Drake
Meet the O.G. Aubrey Graham.
Gord Downie, Lead Singer of Tragically Hip, Has Terminal Cancer at Age 52
The band is planning a farewell tour “for Gord.”
BADBADNOTGOOD Announce New Album ‘IV’ & Debut “Time Moves Slow” f/ Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands
This summer is about to get BADBAD.
Philip Sportel Wins 2016 Prism Prize for Kalle Mattson's "Avalanche" Video
The $10,000 prize for Canada's best music video was awarded last night.
Premiere: Watch Darcys’ “Miracle” Lyric Video
Take a rip in the Darcymobile.
Frank Dukes To Host Producer Sample Library Workshop This Weekend
The rising producer has worked with Drake, Kanye West, and Travi$ Scott previously.
CMW Recap: The Best Of The Fest, f/ Smino, KLOE, Skepta, and More
Our favourite sets from Canadian Music Week.
Watch River Tiber’s “West” Video f/ Daniel Caesar
Take a trip “West” with two of Toronto’s best.
Premiere: Listen to Tibe’s “Mist”
When it comes to electronic music, Montreal is on top right now.
The Complex Guide to Canadian Music Week
7 days. 800+ bands. 50+ venues. Are you ready?
Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of April
Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.
Premiere: Listen to Busty & The Bass’ “Miss Judge”
This Montreal-based 9-piece band have never met a groove they didn’t like.
Put A Tiny Drake On Anything With This ‘Views’ Album Cover Generator
Put some #respeck on your ‘Views’ meme.
Premiere: Stream ShaqIsDope’s ‘Black Frames’ Mixtape
The Toronto rapper finds a way to elevate every instrumental.
Downward Drizzy: A Drake-Themed Yoga Class is Coming to Toronto
Why you never come to where I namaste at?