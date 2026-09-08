Aaron Zorgel Portrait

Aaron Zorgel

Joined January 2015 | 338 posts
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Latest Stories

5 Highlights From Field Trip 2016

The clouds parted for Santigold, Charlotte Day Wilson, Robyn, and more this weekend.

Aaron Zorgel3754 days ago

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of May

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel3761 days ago

Beyoncé Spent $3,500 on Smoked Meat Sandwiches at Toronto's Caplansky's Deli Last Night

She has hot sauce in her bag, and she’s not afraid to use it.

Aaron Zorgel3766 days ago

This 83-Year-Old Scarborough Man Has the Same Birth Name as Drake

Meet the O.G. Aubrey Graham.

Aaron Zorgel3767 days ago

Gord Downie, Lead Singer of Tragically Hip, Has Terminal Cancer at Age 52

The band is planning a farewell tour “for Gord.”

Aaron Zorgel3768 days ago
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Philip Sportel Wins 2016 Prism Prize for Kalle Mattson's "Avalanche" Video

The $10,000 prize for Canada's best music video was awarded last night.

Aaron Zorgel3776 days ago

Premiere: Watch Darcys’ “Miracle” Lyric Video

Take a rip in the Darcymobile.

Aaron Zorgel3781 days ago

Frank Dukes To Host Producer Sample Library Workshop This Weekend

The rising producer has worked with Drake, Kanye West, and Travi$ Scott previously.

Aaron Zorgel3782 days ago

CMW Recap: The Best Of The Fest, f/ Smino, KLOE, Skepta, and More

Our favourite sets from Canadian Music Week.

Aaron Zorgel3783 days ago
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Watch River Tiber’s “West” Video f/ Daniel Caesar

Take a trip “West” with two of Toronto’s best.

Aaron Zorgel3787 days ago

Premiere: Listen to Tibe’s “Mist”

When it comes to electronic music, Montreal is on top right now.

Aaron Zorgel3789 days ago

The Complex Guide to Canadian Music Week

7 days. 800+ bands. 50+ venues. Are you ready?

Aaron Zorgel3790 days ago

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of April

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel3793 days ago

Premiere: Listen to Busty & The Bass’ “Miss Judge”

This Montreal-based 9-piece band have never met a groove they didn’t like.

Aaron Zorgel3794 days ago
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Put A Tiny Drake On Anything With This ‘Views’ Album Cover Generator

Put some #respeck on your ‘Views’ meme.

Aaron Zorgel3796 days ago
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Premiere: Stream ShaqIsDope’s ‘Black Frames’ Mixtape

The Toronto rapper finds a way to elevate every instrumental.

Aaron Zorgel3797 days ago

Downward Drizzy: A Drake-Themed Yoga Class is Coming to Toronto

Why you never come to where I namaste at?

Aaron Zorgel3801 days ago

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