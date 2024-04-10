50 Cent Tells Jason Derulo to 'Shut the F*ck Up' Over Diddy Comments: 'Let Me Find Out You On One of Them Tapes Boy'

50 Cent is now cracking jokes at Jason Derulo's expense, after the singer argued that Diddy is innocent until proven guilty earlier this week.

Fif shared a post dragging Derulo on Instagram after the singer spoke with TMZ about Diddy's ongoing legal issues and sex trafficking investigation. Derulo told reporters that he hadn't made up his mind regarding Diddy's alleged offenses, stating that he believed in "innocence until proven guilty."

50 caught wind of these comments and decided to chide Derulo publicly, telling the singer to keep his mouth shut while suggesting any defense of Diddy is potentially connected to the fact that the mogul secretly filmed many celebrities at sex parties, according to a lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones in February.

"👀Shut the fuck up ! 😆let me find out you on one of them tapes boy. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," 50 wrote.