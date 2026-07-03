Day 1 of ComplexCon 2025 delivered with an epic Verzuz showdown and performances from Peso Pluma and Yeat. Here’s a recap of what went down.Antonio Johri
Featured
This 39 piece drop is available exclusively in the Complex App through Sunday.Shinnie Park
Music
Juvenile Updates “Back That Azz Up” for Pandemic Era With “Vax That Thang Up” f/ Mannie Fresh and Mia X
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X link up with the BLK dating app for a pandemic-inspired reworking of the classic 1999 single "Back That Azz Up."Trace William Cowen
From MC Hammer's KFC commercial to Uncle Murda's Pawn Rite ad, here are 12 of the worst commercials starring rappers.Jessica Mckinney