Jason Derulo Gets Booed by Fans After He Takes Bathroom Break During Show

Jason Derulo had to take a quick break during a recent show, which the fans didn’t appreciate.

TMZ reports that the singer was performing in Leeds, England on his Nu King World Tour when he unexpectedly stopped the concert to ask the audience if he could briefly excuse himself.

“Guys, I’m so sorry, but do you mind if I just go use the bathroom real quick?” he said, which elicited boos from the crowd as they realized he was being serious. He then ran off the stage.