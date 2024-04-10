Jason Derulo Believes Diddy Is 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty'

In a brief interview with TMZ, Jason Derulo suggested that he's not made up his mind on Diddy following the federal raids on his properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

When approached by papparazi in NYC on Tuesday, April 9, Derulo was asked if he believes that Diddy is "innocent until proven guilty," despite the litany of allegations against him. "I believe in that. I believe in innocent before proven guilty," he replied. He didn't provide much more in the way of commentary, but it's evident that he hasn't jumped to any conclusions regarding Diddy just yet.

Diddy is facing several lawsuits that have accused him of sexual misconduct, rape, and sex trafficking. His homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security last month, during which authorities recovered several firearms. The Bad Boy Records founder has denied the allegations, while his attorney criticized Homeland Security Investigations for its "excessive show of force" during the raids last month.

Not many celebrities have come out to defend Diddy following the lawsuits and federal raids. 50 Cent has famously been clowning him on social media, most recently referring to him as "the Diddler," but a small number of friends and collaborators have indicated they want to see the case unfold before they make up their minds.

Earlier this month, Akon said that he is praying for Diddy amid the investigation. Stevie J, meanwhile, called 50 Cent "Uncle Tom" and accused him of trying to bring down the Black community. Boosie has questioned why his friends haven't stood up for him, and Tyrese defended him in a post that praised his "most legendary parties."