Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
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IShowSpeed Begs Lamine Yamal to Beat Argentina in 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: 'Save Me From Disaster'
The streamer begged the 19-year-old Spanish infielder to save him from the embarrassment of a Messi win.
IShowSpeed Tries Making Peace With Argentina Fans Despite Thrown Objects: ‘It’s All Love’
"Y’all just gotta relax. Just watch the game," Speed told the section filled with Argentina supporters after they continued to hurl objects in his direction.
Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, and More to Headline 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony
Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jennifer Hudson will headline FIFA's star-studded closing ceremony before the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Watch IShowSpeed Discover Kylian Mbappé 'Dicator' Meme at the World Cup
IShowSpeed was visibly confused by a fan in a military Mbappé Dictator costume during the Argentina vs. Switzerland game.
IShowSpeed Offers to Play for India to Help Them Reach 2030 FIFA World Cup
"Hey India, if y'all want to make it to the next World Cup, Speed's right here."
IShowSpeed Gets Told to 'Get a Job' at France vs Morocco Quarterfinal: 'That's a First'
The streamer, still reeling from Ronaldo's World Cup exit, was seemingly taken aback by the comment.
Jaylen Brown Tells IShowSpeed Basketball Has 'No Loyalty' Following Trade
Brown's feelings towards the NBA have apparently changed ever since the Celtics packed him up.
FIFA Opens Investigation Into Alleged Racist Abuse of IShowSpeed at World Cup
A group of fans have been accused of directing racist remarks at the streamer during Argentina's 3-2 win over Cape Verde.
Watch IShowSpeed’s Emotional Response to Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 FIFA World Cup Elimination
IShowSpeed broke down on his YouTube stream following Portugal's defeat in what will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup match.
IShowSpeed Reiterates Four-Year-Old World Cup Final Prediction: 'Ain't Nobody Believe Me'
The streamer resurfaced lyrics from his 2022 World Cup song predicting a Portugal-Argentina final, and with both teams now on opposite sides of the knockout bracket, the dream matchup remains possible.
IShowSpeed Breaks Down in Tears as Ronaldo Finally Scores at 2026 World Cup
The streamer has been a fixture at World Cup matches across the U.S. this summer, and Ronaldo's goals against Uzbekistan sent him over the edge.
IShowSpeed Does Backflip Over Messi Penalty Miss, Gets Emotional When He Breaks World Cup Record
Speed was not happy about Lionel Messi setting the new record for most World Cup goals.
IShowSpeed's "World Cup" Earns Streamer His First Gold Record
Speed's 2022 debut single under Warner Records hit the milestone roughly three and a half years after its release.
FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA
The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.
IShowSpeed Prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup With “World Cup (Champions)” Song: Watch the Video
The streamer shouted out countries participating in the international football competition.
DDG Names IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Plaqueboymax on His Streamer Mt. Rushmore
The streamer and rapper included himself on the hypothetical Mt. Rushmore.
Snoop Dogg Revisits IShowSpeed Mistaking Impersonator for Him: 'I Ain't Never Met You'
The rap legend described the impersonator as someone who "looks like Snoop Dogg in his last album, in his older years.”