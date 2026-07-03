iShowSpeed

Darren Watkins Jr., known online as IShowSpeed, is a Cincinnati-born streamer who rose to prominence in 2021 through his high-energy NBA 2K22 gameplay and viral reaction videos. His breakout moment came with a 2021 clip where his animated response to a missed dunk amassed millions of views, propelling him into the spotlight. Beyond NBA 2K, Speed has expanded his content to include Fortnite and Among Us streams, often collaborating with creators like FaZe Rug and Adin Ross. By mid-2022, IShowSpeed had surpassed 10 million subscribers on YouTube, driven by his marathon subathon events and interactive live chats where he reacts to fan-submitted clips in real time. His ability to sustain hours-long streams while maintaining an unpredictable and engaging persona has solidified his status as one of the fastest-growing streamers in the gaming community.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Split image of Lamine Yamal and iShowSpeed.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Begs Lamine Yamal to Beat Argentina in 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: 'Save Me From Disaster'

The streamer begged the 19-year-old Spanish infielder to save him from the embarrassment of a Messi win.

Jose Martinez2 days ago
England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Tries Making Peace With Argentina Fans Despite Thrown Objects: ‘It’s All Love’

"Y’all just gotta relax. Just watch the game," Speed told the section filled with Argentina supporters after they continued to hurl objects in his direction.

Jose Martinez2 days ago
IShowSpeed in a red FIFA shirt smiling; on the right, Tom Cruise in a suit waving and smiling.
Sports

Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, and More to Headline 2026 World Cup Closing Ceremony

Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jennifer Hudson will headline FIFA's star-studded closing ceremony before the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Mark Elibert3 days ago
A split image of iShowSpeed smiling with a peace sign at an event, and Kylian Mbappé in a French national team jersey.
Sports

Watch IShowSpeed Discover Kylian Mbappé 'Dicator' Meme at the World Cup

IShowSpeed was visibly confused by a fan in a military Mbappé Dictator costume during the Argentina vs. Switzerland game.

Mark Elibert5 days ago
IShowSpeed.
Sports

IShowSpeed Offers to Play for India to Help Them Reach 2030 FIFA World Cup

"Hey India, if y'all want to make it to the next World Cup, Speed's right here."

Mark Elibert6 days ago
Advertisement
American influencer IShowSpeed attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 7, 2026 in Atlanta, United States.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Gets Told to 'Get a Job' at France vs Morocco Quarterfinal: 'That's a First'

The streamer, still reeling from Ronaldo's World Cup exit, was seemingly taken aback by the comment.

Joe Price7 days ago
Split image of Jaylen Brown and iShowSpeed.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Tells IShowSpeed Basketball Has 'No Loyalty' Following Trade

Brown's feelings towards the NBA have apparently changed ever since the Celtics packed him up.

Jose Martinez7 days ago
IShowSpeed.
Sports

FIFA Opens Investigation Into Alleged Racist Abuse of IShowSpeed at World Cup

A group of fans have been accused of directing racist remarks at the streamer during Argentina's 3-2 win over Cape Verde.

Alex Ocho10 days ago
IShowSpeed attends the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly SC and Internacional CF Miami.
Pop Culture

Watch IShowSpeed’s Emotional Response to Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 FIFA World Cup Elimination

IShowSpeed broke down on his YouTube stream following Portugal's defeat in what will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup match.

Jose Martinez11 days ago
iShowSpeed
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Reiterates Four-Year-Old World Cup Final Prediction: 'Ain't Nobody Believe Me'

The streamer resurfaced lyrics from his 2022 World Cup song predicting a Portugal-Argentina final, and with both teams now on opposite sides of the knockout bracket, the dream matchup remains possible.

Mark Elibert19 days ago
Advertisement
iShowSpeed wearing a Cash App jersey and gloves smiles on a sports field. The stadium is visible in the background.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Breaks Down in Tears as Ronaldo Finally Scores at 2026 World Cup

The streamer has been a fixture at World Cup matches across the U.S. this summer, and Ronaldo's goals against Uzbekistan sent him over the edge.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
Split image: Left,IShowSpeed in a black shirt. Right, Lionel Messi in an Argentina jersey, smiling and raising his arm.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Does Backflip Over Messi Penalty Miss, Gets Emotional When He Breaks World Cup Record

Speed was not happy about Lionel Messi setting the new record for most World Cup goals.

Joe Price25 days ago
YouTube Brandcast
Music

IShowSpeed's "World Cup" Earns Streamer His First Gold Record

Speed's 2022 debut single under Warner Records hit the milestone roughly three and a half years after its release.

Trey Alston41 days ago
A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: IShowSpeed #22 of the Wildcats FFC warms up during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

IShowSpeed Prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup With “World Cup (Champions)” Song: Watch the Video

The streamer shouted out countries participating in the international football competition.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago
Advertisement
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: DDG attends Neon Carnival Presented By Rivian And LaCroix Sparkling Water on April 12, 2026 in Thermal, California. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Kai Cenat attends the Premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: IShowSpeed #22 of the Wildcats FFC reacts during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

DDG Names IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Plaqueboymax on His Streamer Mt. Rushmore

The streamer and rapper included himself on the hypothetical Mt. Rushmore.

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago
(L-R) Snoop Dogg and IShowSpeed.
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Revisits IShowSpeed Mistaking Impersonator for Him: 'I Ain't Never Met You'

The rap legend described the impersonator as someone who "looks like Snoop Dogg in his last album, in his older years.”

tara mahadevan57 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App