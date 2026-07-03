FaZe Kay

Frazier Khattri, better known as FaZe Kay, born on February 10, 1996, made his mark on Twitch with high-stakes Fortnite matches that highlight his precision and quick decision-making. As a former director and competitive player associated with FaZe Clan, he was known for his subathon streams where fans actively influence gameplay decisions through chat polls, creating an interactive experience that blurs the line between player and audience. His appeal lay in these collaborative sessions with fellow FaZe members, where teamwork and strategy unfolded in real time, offering viewers a front-row seat to esports dynamics combined with fan-driven content. This approach cemented his reputation as a streamer who elevated Fortnite beyond solo play into a shared competitive spectacle.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Faze
Music

Future and Lil Durk Join FaZe Kaysan for New Collab "Made a Way"

FaZe Clan has unleashed its first-ever in-house musical artist FaZe Kaysan, who enlisted Lil Durk and Future for his debut single "Made a Way."

Brad Callas1753 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App