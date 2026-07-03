Adapt

Adapt, born Alexander Hamilton Prynkiewicz on June 5, 1997, in Arizona, is a content creator who came up as one of the original architects of FaZe Clan, joining the then-trickshotting collective in March 2011 and helping build it from a Call of Duty YouTube channel into one of the most recognized brands in gaming. He launched his own YouTube channel in December 2011 and spent over a decade as one of FaZe's most visible on-camera personalities, broadening his content from gameplay and vlogs into lifestyle, fitness, and personal storytelling. In December 2025, after nearly 14 years, he announced his departure from FaZe Clan alongside several other long-standing members as the organization's entertainment division shut down. Since returning to regular livestreaming on Twitch in mid-2024, Adapt has operated as an independent creator — and the transition has only accelerated his profile. Within his first year of consistent broadcasts he surpassed one million Twitch followers and logged over ten million hours of watch time, setting a personal viewership record of 53,000 concurrent viewers during a stream with Australian artist The Kid LAROI. Those numbers earned him nominations at The Streamer Awards 2025 for both Best Breakout Streamer and Best Reality Streamer — recognition that reframed him not as a legacy FaZe member but as an individual creator with his own gravitational pull.

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