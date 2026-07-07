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Watch IShowSpeed’s Emotional Response to Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 FIFA World Cup Elimination

IShowSpeed broke down on his YouTube stream following Portugal's defeat in what will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup match.

IShowSpeed attends the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly SC and Internacional CF Miami.
Image via Alekandra London/Getty Images

IShowSpeed was overcome with emotion on his YouTube stream after Portugal was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Spain on Monday.

As Cristiano Ronaldo walked around the pitch following the final whistle, Speed teared up. It will be his favorite player’s final World Cup game.

While fighting back tears, Speed expressed his belief in this year’s Portugal team, admitting he prayed for their success.

“I thought they was gonna win it all. I thought they was gonna win it all, man. I thought they was gonna win it all, I swear to God, Wallahi,” he said. “I prayed. I prayed. I prayed, I prayed, and I prayed. I prayed…my prayers wasn’t answered.”

Speed also delivered a message to Cristiano before leaving AT&T Stadium.

“Ronaldo, I love you,” he said. “I’m so sorry that you lost the World Cup. I’m sorry. I was cheering for you. I wanted you to win. I genuinely wanted you to win, and I’m sorry to everybody who was cheering for Ronaldo.”

Speed was even held back by his security when he apparently tried to confront people who were heckling him outside the stadium.

The heckling did not end when he got inside his car.

Prior to Portugal’s match against Spain, Ronaldo confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his last.

“I'm sad to leave the World Cup this way," he told reporters after Portugal’s 1-0 loss, per ESPN. "As I said yesterday, I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience. That's the life of a footballer. You have to move forward.

"It was my last World Cup, yes,” he added. “But as for the rest, there's time to think, to be with my family, and not say things in the heat of the moment."

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