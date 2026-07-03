Adin Ross

Adin Ross is a Twitch streamer who rose to prominence in 2020 through his NBA 2K21 gameplay streams. He was born Adin David Ross on October 11, 2000, in Boca Raton, Florida. He gained significant attention for hosting live conversations with high-profile figures such as rapper Lil Durk and NBA player Ben Simmons. In 2021, Ross expanded his content to include GTA V roleplay streams, which helped grow his channel to millions of followers. Ross’s channel is notable for its live, unscripted interactions that have sparked viral moments, including his 2021 collaboration with rapper Trippie Redd and interactions with fellow streamer Kai Cenat. His streams often generate real-time viewer engagement, with clips frequently shared across social media platforms, reflecting his influence within both gaming and hip-hop communities.

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Adin Ross in a white "Hellstar" shirt and cap stands beside another man in a Spurs jersey in a crowded setting.
Sports

Spurs Fan Who Singlehandedly Took on Group of Knicks Fans Gets Boxing Offer From Adin Ross

Wallace R. West went viral fighting Knicks fans in Penn Station. Now Adin Ross wants him in the Brand Risk ring.

Mark Elibert30 days ago
Blueface and Adin Ross
Sports

Blueface Says Adin Ross Still Hasn't Paid Him After Boxing Match

He says negotiations have been happening, though.

Trey Alston40 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Ray J attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in L
Pop Culture

Ray J Hospitalized Two Days After Being Knocked Out by Supa Hot Fire

The R&B singer checked himself in two hours after the fight, with doctors investigating a possible concussion and an abnormal heart rate.

Mark Elibert52 days ago
Adin Ross, Drake, Kendrick Lamar
Sports

Adin Ross Says Drake Could ‘Beat the F*ck’ Out of Kendrick Lamar in Boxing Match

Drizzy recently shouted out Ross on the 'Iceman' album cut, "Make Them Pay."

tara mahadevan53 days ago
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Adin Ross standing on a basketball court.
Pop Culture

Adin Ross Wants 'Investigation' Into Ray J vs. Supa Hot Fire Fight

Adin Ross said he wants to investigate the result of Ray J's fight with Supa Hot Fire.

Mark Elibert54 days ago
Johnny Manziel Wins in MMA Debut—But Says He'll Never Do It Again
Sports

Johnny Manziel Dominates MMA Debut, Then Says He Probably Won’t Fight Again

The former Browns QB dominated Bob Menery in Las Vegas, flashed his ‘money’ celebration, then called the combat sports experiment one-and-done.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after dunking the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena
Pop Culture

Jaxson Hayes Wears ‘Druski Kirk’ ‘White Chicks’ Parody Shirt While Fishing

The shirt parodied the cover of 'White Chicks.'

Trey Alston54 days ago
A crowd of people at an event, with a focus on Adin Ross wearing a black Nike shirt. A camera is visible on the right.
Music

Adin Ross Says Drake Sent 'Iceman' Tracks Early So a Relative Could Hear Them Before Passing Away

Adin Ross called Drake "real" for sending him tracks from 'Iceman' to share with a family member before they passed.

Joe Price60 days ago
Adin Ross, Akademiks, and Drake
Music

Akademiks Tells Adin Ross How His Meeting With Drake Happened

Akademiks got an owl chain from The Boy.

Trey Alston63 days ago
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Split image. Left: Adin Ross in a Nike shirt smiling, surrounded by people. Right: Drake performing on stage, holding a microphone.
Music

Watch Adin Ross React to Being Name-Dropped on Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Album: 'I Made It'

The streamer got a shout out on "Make Them Pay," which appears on Drake's new album, 'Iceman.'

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Adin Live/YouTube
Pop Culture

6ix9ine Shocks Adin Ross, N3ON and Clavicular With 'Abortion' Comment

The rapper said that if his partner isn't having a baby boy, then she will have an abortion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams69 days ago
(L-R) Drake, Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks.
Music

Drake, Adin Ross, and DJ Akademiks Accused of 'Inflicting Harm' in New Gambling Lawsuit

The claim, which also names the gambling website Stake.us, is the latest in a series of lawsuits filed in other states.

Kris Seavers85 days ago
Blueface wearing a black shirt and a chain necklace stands in front of a pink background.
Music

Blueface Loses Comeback Boxing Match to Chibu

The rapper returned to the ring for the first time since 2023 but was outworked by underdog fighter Chibu in a unanimous decision loss.

Mark Elibert124 days ago
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Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Adin Ross Files Lawsuit to Block Sister's Cause of Death From Going Public After TMZ Report

Ross and his parents say that the reporting on Madeline Ross' death caused them "significant harm."

Shawn Setaro130 days ago

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