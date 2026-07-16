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IShowSpeed Begs Lamine Yamal to Beat Argentina in 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: 'Save Me From Disaster'

The streamer begged the 19-year-old Spanish infielder to save him from the embarrassment of a Messi win.

Split image of Lamine Yamal and iShowSpeed.
Carl Recine/Getty; Evan Bernstein - FIFA/Getty

IShowSpeed is putting all of his hopes in preventing Lionel Messi and Argentina from winning back-to-back FIFA World Cup Finals on 19-year-old Spanish infielder Lamine Yamal.

Speed closed out his YouTube stream on Wednesday (July 15) by delivering an impassioned message to Yamal, imploring him to lead his team to victory over Argentina and “save me from disaster.”

“You got a lot of weight on your shoulders. Lamine Yamal, this message is for you,” he said. “LOCK IN! PLEASE! Por favor, Lamine.”

Speed admitted his sudden enthusiastic support for Yamal comes from being a Cristiano Ronaldo supporter.

“Save me from disaster,” he said. “If Messi wins the World Cup again, I don’t know what I can say as a Ronaldo fan. I can’t say anything. I can’t say nothing. So, Lamine Yamal, save us Ronaldo fans.”

If Argentina wins in the 2026 World Cup Final on Sunday, it will be Messi’s second to Cristiano’s zero. Following Portugal’s elimination in this year’s World Cup, Ronaldo downplayed the fact that he never hoisted the trophy by claiming his country’s victory in the 2016 UEFA Euros was “on the same level.”

Throughout the knockout stage of Argentina’s World Cup run, Speed has thrown his support behind their opponents: Cape Verde, Egypt, and England. The streamer even unsuccessfully tried a reverse curse by wearing an Argentina kit when they faced Switzerland.

Even though Argentina has shown signs of being a team of destiny following their dramatic come-from-behind wins over Egypt and England, Spain has proven throughout their World Cup run that they will be up to the task against anyone, giving up just one goal in the entire tournament and shutting out a perennial favorite in France.

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