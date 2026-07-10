Jaylen Brown still appears to be coming to terms with the reality that the Boston Celtics traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers.
While in attendance for the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals match between France and Morocco at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Thursday (July 9), Brown hung out with iShowSpeed on his YouTube stream and vented about his feelings towards the trade, and the NBA as a whole, in the aftermath of last week’s blockbuster deal.
Brown warned Speed and maybe even kids watching his stream who dream of making it in the NBA that they should not become a professional basketball player
“They packed me up, bro,” he said. “It’s a crazy business, bro. Don’t become a basketball player. There’s no loyalty.”
When discussing the deal on his Twitch stream last week, Brown also worded to it as Boston having “packed me up.”
Speed admittedly struggled to understand what Brown meant when he said Boston “packed me up.”
“They packed me up,” the five-time NBA All-Star explained. “Sayonara, chat. I’m outta here.”
ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Brown never requested a trade, even after his name was mentioned in a rumored deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.
It was not all doom and gloom from Brown.
The 29-year-old said he was “looking forward” to playing alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. JB may feel even better about going to Philadelphia, if he can recruit LeBron James to join the 76ers with the help of Speed.
At the 1:34:00 mark in the video below, Brown got Speed to deliver a message to LeBron on the stream to “pull up to Philly.”