Jaylen Brown still appears to be coming to terms with the reality that the Boston Celtics traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers.

While in attendance for the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals match between France and Morocco at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Thursday (July 9), Brown hung out with iShowSpeed on his YouTube stream and vented about his feelings towards the trade, and the NBA as a whole, in the aftermath of last week’s blockbuster deal.

Brown warned Speed and maybe even kids watching his stream who dream of making it in the NBA that they should not become a professional basketball player

“They packed me up, bro,” he said. “It’s a crazy business, bro. Don’t become a basketball player. There’s no loyalty.”