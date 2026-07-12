Watch IShowSpeed Discover Kylian Mbappé 'Dicator' Meme at the World Cup

IShowSpeed learned about one of soccer's biggest internet jokes involving Kylian Mbappé during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his confused reaction quickly became part of the meme itself. While streaming Argentina's 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Switzerland from Kansas City Stadium, Speed noticed a fan wearing a military-style outfit with "Mbappé 10 Dictator" printed across the back. Clearly puzzled, the YouTube star tried to make sense of what he was seeing. "What the hell? What does that even mean," said Speed after calling the fan over to get a closer look at the outfit. "What does that mean though? [...] Mbappé Dictator."

The fan then gave Speed a quick explanation of the viral joke, leaving the streamer visibly surprised as he learned the origins of one of soccer's most persistent memes in real time. Here's everything you need to know about the "Dictator Mbappé" meme and why it's taken over the World Cup.

Why Do Fans Call Kylian Mbappé a "Dictator"?

The joke began in 2024 following a public dispute between Mbappé and French influencer Mohamed Henni, a longtime Marseille supporter. Henni owned a kebab restaurant that referenced Mbappé's name. According to multiple reports, the French superstar's legal representatives demanded that the business stop using his name. Henni responded publicly, accusing Mbappé of behaving like a dictator by trying to control how his name was used.

The phrase then immediately caught on online. From there, social media users exaggerated the idea into satire, portraying Mbappé as a fictional authoritarian ruler who controlled everything around him.

Why Did the Meme Become So Popular?

The joke gained traction because many fans were already joking about Mbappé's perceived influence during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Throughout his PSG tenure, reports frequently suggested he held unusual sway over club decisions after signing a lucrative contract extension in 2022. Online, those stories evolved into memes portraying him as someone who controlled transfers, coaching decisions and even teammates. Videos of Mbappé taking the captain's armband from veteran players during international matches also circulated online, fueling the exaggerated narrative that he was "running" every team he played for.

While those clips became meme material, there's no evidence Mbappé literally controlled clubs or national teams.

What Is the "General Mbappé" Meme?

As the joke evolved, creators pushed it even further. Instead of portraying Mbappé as merely a dictator, edited videos and photos began casting him as a military general issuing commands. Transfers, coaching changes and lineup decisions were reimagined as military operations, with players leaving clubs or managers getting fired presented as the result of "General Mbappé's" orders.

The format exploded again in 2026 amid renewed speculation surrounding Mbappé's influence at Real Madrid, giving meme creators fresh material just as the World Cup began. The joke even crossed into music and YouTube culture. In April, content creator SurNevis released "Kylian Mbappe Dictador Anthem."

Why Were Fans Wearing Military Uniforms at the World Cup?