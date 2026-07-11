IShowSpeed Offers to Play for India to Help Them Reach 2030 FIFA World Cup

IShowSpeed has been enjoying himself this World Cup, so much so that he thinks he's ready to suit up to help one team qualify for a future tournament. While livestreaming Friday's (July 10) quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium, the popular streamer jokingly volunteered to represent India's national soccer team in an effort to help the country qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Speed, who has become a familiar face throughout the 2026 tournament by attending matches, appearing alongside broadcasters, and meeting players and celebrities, was discussing the competition when viewers brought up India in the chat.

"India do need some help. I'll play for India. I'll help y'all make it to the next World Cup," Speed said on stream. "Hey India, if y'all want to make it to the next World Cup, Speed's right here." The moment drew laughs from fellow content creator KSI, who, watching the match alongside him, asked Speed which position he planned to play if India actually called. "I'll play winger. Winger, striker or midfield," Speed replied. KSI joked that it sounded like Speed wanted to play every position on the field, prompting the streamer to narrow it down. "I feel like I'm the position right under the striker," Speed said. "I feel like I'm an attacking midfielder." The streamer has embraced the sport in recent years, frequently posting training videos, participating in exhibition matches, and traveling around the world to attend major international tournaments. His passion for soccer has become one of the defining themes of his content, especially during the 2026 World Cup. India has long struggled to reach soccer's biggest stage despite being the world's most populous country. The nation has never appeared in a FIFA World Cup, with infrastructure, player development, and the sport's popularity relative to cricket often cited as major obstacles.

While Speed's offer was made in jest, it wouldn't be possible under FIFA eligibility rules. Players generally must hold citizenship and meet specific nationality requirements before representing a country's national team.