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IShowSpeed Kicks off World Cup Final Closing Ceremony With Energetic Performance

The streamer launched the festivities ahead of the World Cup final, leading a vibrant opening performance before a star-studded lineup took the stage at MetLife Stadium.

iShowSpeed in a white suit energetically sings into a microphone on stage, with a lively crowd and colorful background dancers.
(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

IShowSpeed helped launch the festivities before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, taking center stage during the tournament's closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The popular streamer was the first performer to appear on the field ahead of the championship match between Spain and Argentina, leading an energetic production alongside drummers and dancers dressed in brightly colored tracksuits. Speed performed his latest single, "World Cup (Champions)," which was released last month.

His appearance kicked off an entertainment-filled ceremony featuring a mix of music, celebrity appearances and tributes before the opening whistle. Jennifer Hudson followed by performing the U.S. national anthem with the backing of a live band before actor Tom Cruise addressed the crowd.

"From every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy," Cruise said. "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people."

The ceremony also featured performances from Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Italian singer Laura Pausini, who shared the stage before Post Malone performed "Wow." Later, he reunited with Swae Lee for a rendition of their hit collaboration "Sunflower."

The entertainment continued into halftime, where FIFA staged the longest break in World Cup history at 27 minutes and 22 seconds.

Madonna headlined the halftime show, emerging dramatically from beneath the stadium before performing her hit "Music." Justin Bieber also took the stage, while BTS continued its comeback following the group's military service hiatus. Shakira reunited with Burna Boy to perform their global hit "Dai Dai," which had become one of the tournament's signature songs after debuting during the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

The halftime production was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and served as a fundraiser for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million for children's education around the world.

Several celebrities were also spotted in attendance, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, and actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

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