IShowSpeed Kicks off World Cup Final Closing Ceremony With Energetic Performance

IShowSpeed helped launch the festivities before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, taking center stage during the tournament's closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium. The popular streamer was the first performer to appear on the field ahead of the championship match between Spain and Argentina, leading an energetic production alongside drummers and dancers dressed in brightly colored tracksuits. Speed performed his latest single, "World Cup (Champions)," which was released last month.

His appearance kicked off an entertainment-filled ceremony featuring a mix of music, celebrity appearances and tributes before the opening whistle. Jennifer Hudson followed by performing the U.S. national anthem with the backing of a live band before actor Tom Cruise addressed the crowd. "From every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy," Cruise said. "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people."