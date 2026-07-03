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Rick Ross.
Music

Watch Rick Ross Show Off His Miami Mansion's Extravagant Koi Pond, Yacht Deck and More

"That's all my ocean," the rapper joked on a new tour of his house. "I got sharks, whales, lobsters, you know what I mean?"

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
Martha Stewart Says She's a 'Good Catch': 'I Know How To Keep a House'
Pop Culture

Martha Stewart Says She's a 'Good Catch': 'I Know How To Keep a House'

She’s booked, busy, and still in demand: inside Martha Stewart’s candid take on being single, staying polished, and what she really wants in a partner.

Bernadette Giacomazzo129 days ago
Getty Images
Life

Maryland Squatter Released From Jail, Appears to Head Right Back to $2.3M House

The woman apparently returned to the Bethesda, Maryland, house within hours of her release.

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
The Game
Music

The Game Reportedly Loses Calabasas Home Over $7 Million Judgement to Priscilla Rainey

He'd tried to transfer the deed and hide his ownership of the home.

Trey Alston436 days ago
A person peeks out of a brownstone door on the left, while a group of people stand on the sidewalk on the right, dressed warmly.
Pop Culture

'Sex and The City' Apartment Owner Snaps at Tourists: 'It's Not Carrie's, It's Mine'

The homeowner, who brought the infamous brownstone property in 1984, will soon install a gate to prevent tourists from trespassing.

Alex Ocho483 days ago
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Mandy Moore in a red dress on the left, and a night scene of a damaged area with debris on the right.
Music

Mandy Moore Tells Amazon to ‘Do Better’ After Package Gets Delivered to In-Laws’ Burned Down Home

A package was left at Mandy Moore's in-laws' home, despite it being destroyed by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Alex Ocho519 days ago
House from 'Home Alone'
Pop Culture

'Home Alone' House Sells for $5.5 Million After Less Than a Year on Market

The 'Home Alone' house, at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, was sold over the asking price.

Trey Alston545 days ago
Colin Rosenblum, Madilyn Myers, Katie Chaudry, and Samir Chaudry at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

YouTube Creators Colin and Samir Lose Palisades Homes

The YouTube creators' wives, Madilyn Myers and Katie Chaudry, are pregnant.

Jaelani Turner-Williams551 days ago
Michael Jordan wearing a black cap, sunglasses, and a black shirt smiles outdoors with a blurred background.
Sports

Michael Jordan's Chicago Mansion Sold for $9.5 Million

The legendary NBA player's home has been on the market for 12 years.

tara mahadevan581 days ago
Corinna Kopf
Pop Culture

Corinna Kopf Clarifies OnlyFans Retirement, Says Walking Away From $300,000 a Month Seems ‘Stupid’

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old announced she's retiring from the platform.

tara mahadevan629 days ago
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Music

Beyoncé Returns With Surprise Song "My House"

The latest banger by the 32-time Grammy-winner arrives the same night 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' hit cinemas.

Zach Dionne959 days ago
Rick Ross and Meek Mill pose for a photo together.
Music

Rick Ross Buys Second Property From Meek Mill Right After Snagging His $4.2 Million Mansion (UPDATE)

Rick Ross recently purchased the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Atlanta, which was previously owned by Meek Mill, for $4.2 million in cash.

Jose Martinez1191 days ago
House in foreclosure in California
Life

Canadian Woman To Lose Her Home After Following QAnon Propaganda

After falling victim to QAnon propaganda, a Canadian woman had her home foreclosed after failing to pay her mortgage, totalling over $150,000 owed to her bank.

Louis Pavlakos1273 days ago
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Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Academy Awards
Music

Suspect Arrested After Trying to Break Into Billie Eilish and Finneas' Childhood Home (UPDATE)

A man was arrested after apparently trying to break into Billie Eilish and Finneas' childhood home in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood on Thursday night

Brad Callas1287 days ago
Complex Volume roundup news story
Music

GloRilla, Zazie Beetz, Odell Beckham Jr., and More Featured in Complex Volume 002: Home

Complex has returned with the second edition of Volume, which focuses on the idea of Home and features interviews with GloRilla, Zazie Beetz, and others.

Joe Price1301 days ago
Row of houses in Toronto Canada
Life

Average Rent In Canada Rises Over $2,000 For the First Time

The national rent average for all types of property soared over $2,000 in November, marking a 2.5 per cent rise from October, according to a new report.

Louis Pavlakos1310 days ago

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