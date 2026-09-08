Manseen Logan Portrait

Manseen Logan

Joined August 2020 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

tiktok

The Best TikTok Trends and Challenges Right Now

We’ve all seen viral dances &amp; challenges make their way from TikTok. From ‘Bezos Song' to 'Know Yourself Challenge', here are the best TikTok trends.

Manseen Logan1400 days ago
Things To Normalize After the COVID-19 Pandemic, According to a Scientist

5 Things to Normalize After the Pandemic, According to an Epidemiologist

Vaccines are rolling out &amp; the streets are calling our names. But COVID-19 is still here. One scientists confirmed 5 things that we should continue to do.

Manseen Logan1911 days ago
juneteenth 2020 explainer

Juneteenth 2021: Everything to Know About the Historic Holiday

From block parties to rallies, Juneteenth is a powerful holiday that America is feigning ignorance about. Here's a guide meant to bring you up to speed.

Manseen Logan1918 days ago
What Is Juneteenth and How To Celebrate

What Is Juneteenth? 22 Ways to Celebrate the Historic Holiday in 2021

It's another year and Juneteenth is finally a national holiday. The celebration continues. Here are 22 Juneteenth events happening in person &amp; online.

Manseen Logan1924 days ago
Mental Health Services and Resources

Breathe In, Breathe Out: 60 Mental Health Resources You Can Access Right Now

From meditation apps to free therapy, here are the best mental health resources you can access during Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond.

Manseen Logan1946 days ago
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court

How to Get Your Weed Record Expunged

Thirty-five US states have some type of cannabis program, but 40,000 Americans are arrested for weed, each year. Expungements can offer some a fresh start.

Manseen Logan1959 days ago
DMX stories

DMX Left Every Fan He Met With an Incredible Story to Tell

Since his passing, many stories have been shared about DMX's interactions with fans. Here's the time I met the approachable star and he told me he was Ja Rule.

Manseen Logan1976 days ago
Best Outdoor Gyms

The Best Outdoor Gyms in LA, Ranked

Los Angeles has some of the best weather in the country. As things warm up, here are the best outdoor gyms, workout studios & fitness spots to check out.

Manseen Logan1981 days ago
Women in Cannabis: l r Amber Senter, Arienne Carrington, Susan Hwang, Devon Richardson, Kate Miller.

5 Women in Cannabis Share How to Break into the Legal Weed Industry

It takes a lot of grit & research to make money in the regulated cannabis industry, but these 5 women share tips on how to get started in the space.

Manseen Logan2008 days ago
Black History Month 2021

A Black History Tribute: ‘Thank You for Leading the Way’

This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current &amp; historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.

Manseen Logan2028 days ago
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Support Black Organizations

How to Support Black Organizations and Not Be Corny

Support is more than black boxes &amp; hashtags on social media. From the NAACP to Black Lives Matter, here are some Black organizations you should know &amp; support.

Manseen Logan2044 days ago
Vote election 2020

A Look Down the Ballot: 3 Non-Presidential Races to Watch

Donald Trump and Joe Biden aren’t the only big standoffs on the 2020 election ballot. Here are 3 other important key races to watch.

Manseen Logan2145 days ago
pandering moment pull up and vote image

14 Worst Pandering Moments in Modern Election History

From Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton, a shorthand list of the worst political pandering moments in modern history.

Manseen Logan2152 days ago
voter id

The ID You Can Use to Vote in Each State

When it comes to voting, the ID possibilities are many. Here’s a state-by-state rundown on other acceptable forms to take to the polls.

Manseen Logan2155 days ago
JaQuel Knight

Meet JaQuel Knight, the Creative Director Who Brought Black Lives Matter to Megan Thee Stallion's 'SNL' Performance

For the last 2 years, JaQuel Knight has been showing out for the culture, creating for artists like Beyoncé, Cardi B, & Megan Thee Stallion.

Manseen Logan2166 days ago
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Make Sure Your 2020 Vote Counts: State-by-State Voting Registration Deadlines

Don't miss your opportunity to vote in the 2020 elections. Check your states voter registration deadlines.

Manseen Logan2186 days ago

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