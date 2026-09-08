Manseen Logan
Latest Stories
The Best TikTok Trends and Challenges Right Now
We’ve all seen viral dances & challenges make their way from TikTok. From ‘Bezos Song' to 'Know Yourself Challenge', here are the best TikTok trends.
5 Things to Normalize After the Pandemic, According to an Epidemiologist
Vaccines are rolling out & the streets are calling our names. But COVID-19 is still here. One scientists confirmed 5 things that we should continue to do.
Juneteenth 2021: Everything to Know About the Historic Holiday
From block parties to rallies, Juneteenth is a powerful holiday that America is feigning ignorance about. Here's a guide meant to bring you up to speed.
What Is Juneteenth? 22 Ways to Celebrate the Historic Holiday in 2021
It's another year and Juneteenth is finally a national holiday. The celebration continues. Here are 22 Juneteenth events happening in person & online.
Breathe In, Breathe Out: 60 Mental Health Resources You Can Access Right Now
From meditation apps to free therapy, here are the best mental health resources you can access during Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond.
How to Get Your Weed Record Expunged
Thirty-five US states have some type of cannabis program, but 40,000 Americans are arrested for weed, each year. Expungements can offer some a fresh start.
DMX Left Every Fan He Met With an Incredible Story to Tell
Since his passing, many stories have been shared about DMX's interactions with fans. Here's the time I met the approachable star and he told me he was Ja Rule.
The Best Outdoor Gyms in LA, Ranked
Los Angeles has some of the best weather in the country. As things warm up, here are the best outdoor gyms, workout studios & fitness spots to check out.
5 Women in Cannabis Share How to Break into the Legal Weed Industry
It takes a lot of grit & research to make money in the regulated cannabis industry, but these 5 women share tips on how to get started in the space.
A Black History Tribute: ‘Thank You for Leading the Way’
This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current & historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.
How to Support Black Organizations and Not Be Corny
Support is more than black boxes & hashtags on social media. From the NAACP to Black Lives Matter, here are some Black organizations you should know & support.
A Look Down the Ballot: 3 Non-Presidential Races to Watch
Donald Trump and Joe Biden aren’t the only big standoffs on the 2020 election ballot. Here are 3 other important key races to watch.
14 Worst Pandering Moments in Modern Election History
From Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton, a shorthand list of the worst political pandering moments in modern history.
The ID You Can Use to Vote in Each State
When it comes to voting, the ID possibilities are many. Here’s a state-by-state rundown on other acceptable forms to take to the polls.
Meet JaQuel Knight, the Creative Director Who Brought Black Lives Matter to Megan Thee Stallion's 'SNL' Performance
For the last 2 years, JaQuel Knight has been showing out for the culture, creating for artists like Beyoncé, Cardi B, & Megan Thee Stallion.
Make Sure Your 2020 Vote Counts: State-by-State Voting Registration Deadlines
Don't miss your opportunity to vote in the 2020 elections. Check your states voter registration deadlines.