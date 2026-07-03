House Of Hoops

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Latest Stories

House of Hoops Stockroom23 Air Jordan 14 'Last Shot' Early Release
Sneakers

A Chance to Cop the 'Last Shot' Air Jordan 14 Early

House of Hoops is giving Instagram followers who tune in to episode 2 of its Stockroom23 series a chance to purchase 'Last Shot' Air Jordan 14s early.

Mike DeStefano2956 days ago
Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Devin Booker PE' 2
Sneakers

Devin Booker's Kobe 1 Protro PE Releases Tomorrow

Official release information for Devin Booker's Nike Kobe 1 Protro PE.

Mike DeStefano3019 days ago
DeMar DeRozan Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Proto Red PE Release Date On Foot
Sneakers

How to Buy DeMar DeRozan's Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro PE

DeMar DeRozan's 'Raptors' Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro PE will release at House of Hoops on April 5, 2018.

Brandon Richard3025 days ago
Nike KD X House of Hoope Exclusive
Sneakers

Kevin Durant's 'What the' KD 10 PEs Are Dropping Tomorrow

A limited PE version of the Nike KD X is releasing at select House of Hoops locations.

Mike DeStefano3026 days ago
Nike KD 10 Blinders Release Date Profile
Sneakers

You Can Only Buy This Nike KD 10 PE at House of Hoops

The 'Blinders' Nike KD 10 will release Jan. 21, 2018 at House of Hoops.

Brandon Richard3099 days ago
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Nike "Dawn to Dusk Pack"

Available now at House of Hoops is the Nike "Dawn to Dusk Pack," which builds on last summer's "Basketball Never Stops" campaign and salutes hoopers who never put the ball down.

Brandon Richard5046 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Sportswear "Dawn to Dusk" Pack

Nike Sportswear and House of hoops salute last summer's "Basketball Never Stops" campaign.

Brandon Richard5056 days ago
Sneakers

House of Hoops Opening New Syracuse, New York Location This Saturday

Already home to the most House of Hoops locations, New York will celebrate another Grand Opening this Saturday when the basketball speciality store sets up shop at Carousel Center in Syracuse.

Brandon Richard5144 days ago
Sneakers

House of Hoops Opening New Milwaukee, Wisconsin Location This Saturday

House of Hoops is preparing to open its first Wisconsin location this weekend, setting up shop at Milwaukee's Mayfair Mall Foot Locker.

Brandon Richard5153 days ago
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House of Hoops Opening New Arlington, Texas Location This Saturday

For the sixth time, Foot Locker's House of Hoops will open its doors to a new Texas location, this time at the Parks of Arlington.

Brandon Richard5169 days ago
Sneakers

House of Hoops Opening New Bethesda, Maryland Location This Saturday

The DMV will get a little more House of Hoops love this Saturday when a second Maryland location will be opened at the Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.

Brandon Richard5173 days ago
Sneakers

Video // House of Hoops Portland Grand Opening Recap

Last month, House of Hoops opened the doors of its newest location at Washington Square Mall in Portland, Oregon.

Brandon Richard5189 days ago
Sneakers

Video // House of Hoops Buffalo Grand Opening Recap

Last Saturday, House of Hoops opened the doors of its latest New York location, setting up shop at Buffalo's Walden Galleria Mall.

Brandon Richard5200 days ago
Sneakers

Brandon Roy Joins House of Hoops for Portland Grand Opening

Foot Locker's House of Hoops is preparing to set up shop in Sneaker Capital, USA.

Brandon Richard5201 days ago
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House of Hoops Opening New Buffalo Location This Saturday

Keeping New York on pace with California for the most overall House of Hoops locations, a new spot will be opened at Walden Galleria Mall in Buffalo this Saturday.

Brandon Richard5209 days ago
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Video: House of Hoops Lexington Grand Opening Recap

Back in October, Foot Locker's House of Hoops took their show to the Bluegrass State, setting up shop at Fayette Mall in Lexington.

Brandon Richard5322 days ago
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Video: House of Hoops Charlotte Grand Opening Recap

With traditional grassroots appeal, Charlotte, North Carolina holds a special place in the hearts of many basketball enthusiasts.

Brandon Richard5330 days ago

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