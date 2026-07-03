Latest Stories
A Chance to Cop the 'Last Shot' Air Jordan 14 Early
House of Hoops is giving Instagram followers who tune in to episode 2 of its Stockroom23 series a chance to purchase 'Last Shot' Air Jordan 14s early.
Devin Booker's Kobe 1 Protro PE Releases Tomorrow
Official release information for Devin Booker's Nike Kobe 1 Protro PE.
How to Buy DeMar DeRozan's Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro PE
DeMar DeRozan's 'Raptors' Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro PE will release at House of Hoops on April 5, 2018.
Kevin Durant's 'What the' KD 10 PEs Are Dropping Tomorrow
A limited PE version of the Nike KD X is releasing at select House of Hoops locations.
You Can Only Buy This Nike KD 10 PE at House of Hoops
The 'Blinders' Nike KD 10 will release Jan. 21, 2018 at House of Hoops.
Nike Just Released a Bunch of New Player Exclusive Sneakers
Not for player use only.
Nike "Dawn to Dusk Pack"
Available now at House of Hoops is the Nike "Dawn to Dusk Pack," which builds on last summer's "Basketball Never Stops" campaign and salutes hoopers who never put the ball down.
Nike Sportswear "Dawn to Dusk" Pack
Nike Sportswear and House of hoops salute last summer's "Basketball Never Stops" campaign.
House of Hoops Opening New Syracuse, New York Location This Saturday
Already home to the most House of Hoops locations, New York will celebrate another Grand Opening this Saturday when the basketball speciality store sets up shop at Carousel Center in Syracuse.
House of Hoops Opening New Milwaukee, Wisconsin Location This Saturday
House of Hoops is preparing to open its first Wisconsin location this weekend, setting up shop at Milwaukee's Mayfair Mall Foot Locker.
House of Hoops Opening New Arlington, Texas Location This Saturday
For the sixth time, Foot Locker's House of Hoops will open its doors to a new Texas location, this time at the Parks of Arlington.
House of Hoops Opening New Bethesda, Maryland Location This Saturday
The DMV will get a little more House of Hoops love this Saturday when a second Maryland location will be opened at the Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.
Video // House of Hoops Portland Grand Opening Recap
Last month, House of Hoops opened the doors of its newest location at Washington Square Mall in Portland, Oregon.
Video // House of Hoops Buffalo Grand Opening Recap
Last Saturday, House of Hoops opened the doors of its latest New York location, setting up shop at Buffalo's Walden Galleria Mall.
Brandon Roy Joins House of Hoops for Portland Grand Opening
Foot Locker's House of Hoops is preparing to set up shop in Sneaker Capital, USA.
House of Hoops Opening New Buffalo Location This Saturday
Keeping New York on pace with California for the most overall House of Hoops locations, a new spot will be opened at Walden Galleria Mall in Buffalo this Saturday.
Video: House of Hoops Lexington Grand Opening Recap
Back in October, Foot Locker's House of Hoops took their show to the Bluegrass State, setting up shop at Fayette Mall in Lexington.
Video: House of Hoops Charlotte Grand Opening Recap
With traditional grassroots appeal, Charlotte, North Carolina holds a special place in the hearts of many basketball enthusiasts.