UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman Is 'Battling for His Life' After He Saved Parents From House Fire

UFC legend Mark Coleman was hospitalized after rescuing his parents from their burning home in Ohio Tuesday morning.

Coleman, 59, was visiting his parents when he was woken up by their dog Hammer, as told by his daughters Morgan and Kenzie on their GoFundMe. The UFC Hall of Famer immediately took action and managed to get his mother and father out first before going back in to retrieve Hammer, who sadly did not survive.

Coleman was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he is reportedly intubated and sedated, according to a Facebook post by his longtime friend and fellow UFC fighter Wes Sims. The family's GoFundMe indicates Coleman is in need of "lots of prayer to get his lungs clear," suggesting he suffered from smoke inhalation. The page has raised more than $59,000, surpassing its $50K goal, via 1,200 donors

His daughter Morgan shared on Instagram that her father is "battling for his life after this heroic act."