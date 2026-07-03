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Latest Stories
Style
Justin Bieber Parts Ways With Drew House, Tells Fans 'Don’t Waste Ur Money'
The Biebs took to social media to announce in a since-deleted post that Drew House "doesn't represent me or my family."
Alex Ocho464 days ago
Style
Best Style Releases: Louis Vuitton, Marni, and More
From Louis Vuitton LV Super Vision sunglasses to Marni's Chinese New Year capsule, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.
Mike DeStefano906 days ago
Sports
Toronto Maple Leafs Unveil Collaborative Jersey With Justin Bieber's Drew House
The Leafs have linked up with Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion line to reimagine the team's jersey for its annual Next Gen game on March 23.
Alex Nino Gheciu1579 days ago