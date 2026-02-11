Life

Maryland Squatter Released From Jail, Appears to Head Right Back to $2.3M House

The woman apparently returned to the Bethesda, Maryland, house within hours of her release.

Getty Images
Getty Images

A Maryland woman has been released after spending twelve days in jail for allegedly squatting in a property worth $2.3 million — and then seems to have headed right back to the house.

According to FOX Baltimore, Tamieka Goode and her partner, Corey Pollard, allegedly occupied a bank-owned property in Bethesda, Maryland. Nineteen-year-old Ian Chen, who is a college student and lives with his parents near the home, filed charges of trespassing and fourth-degree burglary last July.

Goode, who reportedly refers to herself as a “pro-se litigation coach,” was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to ninety days in jail. In court, Judge John C. Moffett told the woman that she has “some demented thoughts to justify” her opinion around squatting.

On Feb. 2, just hours after Goode was released pending appeal, a woman in an outfit similar to a distinctive one Goode has been seen wearing was seen outside the home. A neighbor told the news station that she’s sure Goode is back at the house, and worries that she might become “volatile” and “erupt into violence.”

Goode’s lawyer Alex J. Webster, III defended his client, maintaining that Goode has cited “rights known as squatter’s rights” as her reason to live in the 7,500-square-foot home.

Webster claimed that there were “multiple people inside that house,” and added that it “doesn’t necessarily mean she was the one who broke in and entered.”

Responding to concerns about Goode’s daughter’s welfare during her mother’s incarceration, the attorney said, “I don’t know what has been done exactly in those 12 days the minor has been left alone. But I do know that Ms. Goode is a good mother. She is a responsible adult regardless of the circumstances that bring us here.”

“Whatever she did do in those 12 days, I’m sure she made responsible decisions to ensure the safety of the juvenile in the house,” Webster concluded.

Goode has faced multiple charges in the last decade, including felony theft and unauthorized taking of a vehicle.

On March 6, Goode is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference hearing.

Related Stories

Tech Entrepreneur Angel Rich Sentenced to 10 Years for Vehicular Manslaughter
Pop Culture

Tech Entrepreneur Angel Rich Sentenced to 10 Years for Vehicular Manslaughter

A Prince George’s County judge handed down the sentence in a case tied to a fatal 2023 crash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo233 days ago
19-Year-Old Hair Stylist Sentenced for Assault on 15-Year-Old Client for Non-Payment
Life

19-Year-Old Maryland Hairstylist Sentenced After Assaulting 15-Year-Old Client Over Unpaid Service

Jayla A. Cunningham was convicted of second-degree assault in November 2025 and sentenced earlier this month.

Bernadette Giacomazzo235 days ago
Football player in a red Maryland Terrapins uniform and helmet, number 23, on the field.
Sports

Former Maryland DB Avantae Williams Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Shooting Man at Bar

The former defensive back was the No. 1 safety in the class of 2020 before joining Miami and then Maryland.

Mark Elibert500 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him
2
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
3
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy
4
Pop CultureRobert Pattinson on 'Primetime' Performance as Chris Hansen: 'Like Scarface Meets Jerry Maguire'
5
MusicAyo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans
6
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App