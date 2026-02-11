Maryland Squatter Released From Jail, Appears to Head Right Back to $2.3M House

A Maryland woman has been released after spending twelve days in jail for allegedly squatting in a property worth $2.3 million — and then seems to have headed right back to the house.

According to FOX Baltimore, Tamieka Goode and her partner, Corey Pollard, allegedly occupied a bank-owned property in Bethesda, Maryland. Nineteen-year-old Ian Chen, who is a college student and lives with his parents near the home, filed charges of trespassing and fourth-degree burglary last July.

Goode, who reportedly refers to herself as a “pro-se litigation coach,” was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to ninety days in jail. In court, Judge John C. Moffett told the woman that she has “some demented thoughts to justify” her opinion around squatting.

On Feb. 2, just hours after Goode was released pending appeal, a woman in an outfit similar to a distinctive one Goode has been seen wearing was seen outside the home. A neighbor told the news station that she’s sure Goode is back at the house, and worries that she might become “volatile” and “erupt into violence.”