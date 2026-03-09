Pop Culture

Martha Stewart Says She's a 'Good Catch': 'I Know How To Keep a House'

She’s booked, busy, and still in demand: inside Martha Stewart’s candid take on being single, staying polished, and what she really wants in a partner.

Martha Stewart Says She's a 'Good Catch': 'I Know How To Keep a House'
Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Martha Stewart is making it clear she still considers herself a prize on the dating market. The lifestyle mogul recently joked that she would make an excellent partner, citing the practical skills that built her brand in the first place.

While attending the Hudson River Park Friends’ 10th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon in New York City on March 6, the 84-year-old addressed her relationship status during a brief chat with reporters. Stewart said she believes she would bring plenty to the table in a relationship, pointing to her well-known domestic expertise.

“I’m a very good catch,” Stewart said to People. “I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house — those are all very homemaker skills.”

Despite that confidence, Stewart explained that her packed schedule is the main reason she remains single. “I don’t have any time,” she said.

Her comments also arrive as Stewart continues to lean into a public image that blends confidence with humor about aging and dating.

While preparing to attend the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, she hinted that the trip might offer a romantic opportunity. “I’m waiting to meet my Italian prince,” Stewart said at the time. “We’ll see what happens there.”

Maintaining a polished routine is part of that mindset. In January, Stewart shared details about her daily schedule while appearing on Amazon Live’s In Bed with Paige DeSorbo. She explained that her mornings begin before sunrise so she can prepare for a 6:30 a.m. workout. That preparation includes showering and putting herself together before leaving the house.

“I never go to the gym without showering,” Stewart said during the livestream, adding that she also applies makeup such as SPF foundation, cheek color, and lip gloss.

“I have to because there’s men in the gym,” she joked. “And there’s other people that might see me, and I do not want to look awful.”

Stewart has also been open about the attention she still receives online. During a 2025 appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, she revealed that her social media presence — including several viral “thirst trap” photos — has led to “lots of people” messaging her privately.

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