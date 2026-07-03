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Latest Stories

Joey Chestnut, Competitive Hot Dog Eater, Pleads Guilty to Battery
Pop Culture

Joey Chestnut on Probation After 2 A.M. Slap Incident Caught on Camera

How a 2 a.m. Indiana bar slap caught on camera led Joey Chestnut to admit he was ‘pretty drunk’ and accept a misdemeanor plea.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
Left: JT with long red hair and a nose ring. Right: Cardi B with long orange hair, smiling.
Music

JT Slams Cardi B’s ‘Am I the Drama?’ Digital Sales: ‘It’s the Price of a Hot Dog We Don’t Care’

Cardi B's longstanding feud with JT was reignited after she dissed her on a new song, 'Magnet.'

Alex Ocho295 days ago
Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi attend press conference for LIVE Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef
Sports

Joey Chestnut Breaks Personal Hot Dog Eating Record, Defeats Longtime Rival Takeru Kobayashi

"I was trying to get 80 hot dogs for years, and without Kobayashi, I was never able to do it. He drives me," Chestnut said of his longtime rival after the win.

Jose Martinez683 days ago
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Joey Chestnut and others at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Joey holds his mouth, a sign reading "61" is behind him, and an announcer speaks into a microphone
Life

Joey Chestnut Hosts Own Hot Dog Eating Contest Following Nathan's Famous Disqualification

The 16-time champion of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was disqualified because he has a partnership with a rival vegan beef brand.

Joe Price743 days ago
Joey Chestnut, in a Nathan's shirt, competes in a hot dog eating contest, covering his mouth. Announcer and assistants are visible in the background. Sign shows 61
Sports

Joey Chestnut Is 'Gutted' as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Disqualifies Him From Competing Over Vegan Brand Deal

"We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival," Major League Eating said of the 40-year-old champion.

Brad Callas765 days ago
A man wearing a white tank top and red sweatbands is eating a large quantity of chicken wings in what appears to be a competitive eating contest. Other people are in the background
Sports

Takeru Kobayashi Retiring, Wonders What Competitive Eating Has Done to His Body

The Japanese competitive eater appears in the new Netflix documentary 'Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams785 days ago
A hand holds a can labeled "BIG BITE HOT DOG Sparkling Water" against a blurred background
Life

Don’t Get Too Excited Glizzy Lovers: 7-Eleven Announces Hot Dog-Flavored Sparkling Water for April Fool's Day

You can get your hands on some sparkling glizzy juice this April, apparently.

Joe Price841 days ago
a tiktok npc creator and a hot dog
Life

Hot Dog-Gorging NPC Streamer Unstoppable After Conquering ‘Glizzy Overdrive’ and ‘Double Barrel’ Modes

Proper hot dog consumption etiquette is on full display in the collected works of rising NPC star glizzBot.

Trace William Cowen1051 days ago
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Life

Oscar Meyer Debuts Hot Dog Straw to Commemorate Anniversary of Viral 'Glizzy Straw' Video

A company spokesperson revealed the allotment of free silicone straws sold out in less than ten minutes.

Brad Callas1056 days ago
Sports

Fans Loved 'Glizzy Lizzy' Nickname During Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

The men's competition was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area. Joey Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs for 16th Nathan’s hot dog eating contest title.

Mark Elibert1108 days ago
Lucie the Lafleur Restaurants TikTok star
Life

The Story Behind Lucie from Lafleur, Quebec’s New TikTok Obsession

Quebec TikTok is currently obsessed with Lucie, the new star of poutine and hot-dog chain Lafleur Restaurants. Here's the story behind the campaign.

Erik Leijon1367 days ago
A Costco store is seen on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California
Life

Costco Promises to Stick With $1.50 Hot Dog Deal Despite Inflation

Despite rising inflation, Costco Wholesale's CFO Richard Galanti said the company's signature $1.50 hot dog and soda combo deal isn't going anywhere.

Joe Price1390 days ago
Joey Chestnut choking this guy OUT
Sports

Joey Chestnut Wins 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest While Putting Stage Crasher in Chokehold Mid-Competition

Joey Chestnut has once again showed amateur hot dog eaters how it’s done by polishing off 63 in 10 minutes, all while dealing with a protester.

Joe Price1473 days ago
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Snoop Dogg performing at Rupp Arena in Kentucky
Music

Snoop Dogg Files Trademark for 'Snoop Doggs’ Hot Dog Brand

Snoop Dogg has reportedly filed a trademark application to use his name to sell hot dogs and other sausages under the brand name 'Snoop Doggs.'

Brad Callas1648 days ago
hot dog rice krispies treats
Life

Hot Dog Rice Krispies Treats Curse Twitter Timeline

Amid COVID-19 and the ongoing economic collapse, a new recipe combining hot dogs and Rice Krispies Treats suddenly makes living in 2020 so much worse.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2179 days ago

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