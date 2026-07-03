Video of Hot Dog Being Turned Into Beer Straw Dubbed 'Glizzy Straw' Has People Losing Their Minds
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Fat Joe Was 'Looking for a Glizzy' in San Antonio, Came Up Short: 'They Forced Me to Eat Tacos, Man'
Fat Joe's time in San Antonio was tragically glizzy-free.
Joey Chestnut on Probation After 2 A.M. Slap Incident Caught on Camera
How a 2 a.m. Indiana bar slap caught on camera led Joey Chestnut to admit he was ‘pretty drunk’ and accept a misdemeanor plea.
JT Slams Cardi B’s ‘Am I the Drama?’ Digital Sales: ‘It’s the Price of a Hot Dog We Don’t Care’
Cardi B's longstanding feud with JT was reignited after she dissed her on a new song, 'Magnet.'
Fat Joe Calls Himself a 'Serial Glizzy Eater,' Jadakiss Flips Out: 'Whoa... Whoa!'
He made sure to add "pause" in there.
Joey Chestnut Breaks Personal Hot Dog Eating Record, Defeats Longtime Rival Takeru Kobayashi
"I was trying to get 80 hot dogs for years, and without Kobayashi, I was never able to do it. He drives me," Chestnut said of his longtime rival after the win.
Joey Chestnut Hosts Own Hot Dog Eating Contest Following Nathan's Famous Disqualification
The 16-time champion of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was disqualified because he has a partnership with a rival vegan beef brand.
Joey Chestnut Is 'Gutted' as Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Disqualifies Him From Competing Over Vegan Brand Deal
"We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival," Major League Eating said of the 40-year-old champion.
Takeru Kobayashi Retiring, Wonders What Competitive Eating Has Done to His Body
The Japanese competitive eater appears in the new Netflix documentary 'Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut.'
Don’t Get Too Excited Glizzy Lovers: 7-Eleven Announces Hot Dog-Flavored Sparkling Water for April Fool's Day
You can get your hands on some sparkling glizzy juice this April, apparently.
Hot Dog-Gorging NPC Streamer Unstoppable After Conquering ‘Glizzy Overdrive’ and ‘Double Barrel’ Modes
Proper hot dog consumption etiquette is on full display in the collected works of rising NPC star glizzBot.
Oscar Meyer Debuts Hot Dog Straw to Commemorate Anniversary of Viral 'Glizzy Straw' Video
A company spokesperson revealed the allotment of free silicone straws sold out in less than ten minutes.
Fans Loved 'Glizzy Lizzy' Nickname During Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest
The men's competition was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area. Joey Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs for 16th Nathan’s hot dog eating contest title.
The Story Behind Lucie from Lafleur, Quebec’s New TikTok Obsession
Quebec TikTok is currently obsessed with Lucie, the new star of poutine and hot-dog chain Lafleur Restaurants. Here's the story behind the campaign.
Costco Promises to Stick With $1.50 Hot Dog Deal Despite Inflation
Despite rising inflation, Costco Wholesale's CFO Richard Galanti said the company's signature $1.50 hot dog and soda combo deal isn't going anywhere.
Joey Chestnut Wins 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest While Putting Stage Crasher in Chokehold Mid-Competition
Joey Chestnut has once again showed amateur hot dog eaters how it’s done by polishing off 63 in 10 minutes, all while dealing with a protester.
Snoop Dogg Files Trademark for 'Snoop Doggs’ Hot Dog Brand
Snoop Dogg has reportedly filed a trademark application to use his name to sell hot dogs and other sausages under the brand name 'Snoop Doggs.'
Hot Dog Rice Krispies Treats Curse Twitter Timeline
Amid COVID-19 and the ongoing economic collapse, a new recipe combining hot dogs and Rice Krispies Treats suddenly makes living in 2020 so much worse.