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Elias Ahmed

Joined July 2014 | 93 posts
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Latest Stories

Alex Rodriguez and Jay Z at the 40/40 Club in New York in May 2008.

The 30 Best Yankees Rap References of All Time

Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and others give props to the pinstripes and shout out their favorite Yankees.

Elias Ahmed41 days ago
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A History of NBA Careers Ruined by Injury

From Walton's feet to Oden's knees, here's our look at potentially great NBA careers ruined by injuries.

Elias Ahmed4439 days ago
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GIF Gallery: The Worst First Pitches in Baseball History

The ceremonial mainstay has never been quite so laughably bad.

Elias Ahmed4529 days ago
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The Biggest "What Ifs" in Sports History

Check out what could have been for many of your favorite athletes of the past and present.

Elias Ahmed4742 days ago
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Gallery: The WAGs of the 2013 NFL Season

Check out the wives and girlfriends of your favorite gridiron stars.

Elias Ahmed4764 days ago
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The 20 Biggest Playboys in Sports History

Wilt Chamberlain? Cristiano Ronaldo? Derek Jeter? Who's your pick for No. 1?

Elias Ahmed4775 days ago
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A History of Mario Balotelli's Girlfriends

Check out your favorite footballer's respectable dating history.

Elias Ahmed4784 days ago
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Gallery: The Best Streetball Ankle-Breakers in GIFs

Check out your favorite underground ballers embarrassing the defense.

Elias Ahmed4791 days ago
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GIF Gallery: MLB Fan Fails

Catch these guys making their fav teams look bad

Elias Ahmed4812 days ago
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Gallery: Athletes and Rappers

Rappers want to be ballers and ballers want to be rappers.

Elias Ahmed4817 days ago
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GIF Gallery: The Worst of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

We hope you ate lunch already.

Elias Ahmed4823 days ago
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The 15 Most Boring Athletes in Sports Today

These guys might put you to sleep.

Elias Ahmed4828 days ago
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How to Win a Game According to Magic Johnson

Magic's guide on how to win a NBA Finals Game 7.

Elias Ahmed4837 days ago
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Gallery: Your Favorite Athlete's Yearbook Photos

Check out the stars before they hit it big.

Elias Ahmed4842 days ago
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A History of Aging NBA Stars Piggybacking Their Way to Rings

Will T-Mac join the club this year?

Elias Ahmed4852 days ago
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The 25 Best NBA Careers Ruined by Injury

From Bill Walton to Penny Hardaway.

Elias Ahmed4864 days ago
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20 Reasons Why the NBA Is Better Today Than It Ever Was

The rebuttal to last week's old fart extravaganza.

Elias Ahmed4875 days ago

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