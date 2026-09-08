Elias Ahmed
Latest Stories
The 30 Best Yankees Rap References of All Time
Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and others give props to the pinstripes and shout out their favorite Yankees.
A History of NBA Careers Ruined by Injury
From Walton's feet to Oden's knees, here's our look at potentially great NBA careers ruined by injuries.
GIF Gallery: The Worst First Pitches in Baseball History
The ceremonial mainstay has never been quite so laughably bad.
The Biggest "What Ifs" in Sports History
Check out what could have been for many of your favorite athletes of the past and present.
Gallery: The WAGs of the 2013 NFL Season
Check out the wives and girlfriends of your favorite gridiron stars.
The 20 Biggest Playboys in Sports History
Wilt Chamberlain? Cristiano Ronaldo? Derek Jeter? Who's your pick for No. 1?
A History of Mario Balotelli's Girlfriends
Check out your favorite footballer's respectable dating history.
Gallery: The Best Streetball Ankle-Breakers in GIFs
Check out your favorite underground ballers embarrassing the defense.
Gallery: Athletes and Rappers
Rappers want to be ballers and ballers want to be rappers.
GIF Gallery: The Worst of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
We hope you ate lunch already.
The 15 Most Boring Athletes in Sports Today
These guys might put you to sleep.
How to Win a Game According to Magic Johnson
Magic's guide on how to win a NBA Finals Game 7.
Gallery: Your Favorite Athlete's Yearbook Photos
Check out the stars before they hit it big.
A History of Aging NBA Stars Piggybacking Their Way to Rings
Will T-Mac join the club this year?
20 Reasons Why the NBA Is Better Today Than It Ever Was
The rebuttal to last week's old fart extravaganza.