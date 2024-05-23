Takeru Kobayashi Retiring, Wonders What Competitive Eating Has Done to His Body

Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi will soon put down the plate.

Kobayashi appeared in Netflix's food documentary Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut, where the six-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion from Japan shared concerns regarding his health. Kobayashi—nicknamed "The Tsunami" and "The Prince," among other aliases—has been a competitive eater since 2000.

"Ever since I started this career, I've wondered what damage I've done to my body," he said in the documentary, per NBC 4 New York. "I want to know how it is damaging my brain and my nervous system."

In addition to possibly eating 10,000 hot dogs throughout the course of his near-25-year career, Kobayashi has also chowed down in pizza and chicken wings competitions. Now he wants to back away from overindulging on processed foods.