Greg Topscher
Latest Stories
The Best Drama Movies on Netflix Right Now
If it's drama films you seek, Netflix has a bunch to satiate you, including hit films like The Outlaw Josey Wales, Stand By Me, and The Hateful Eight.
The Scariest Movies of All Time
These 50 horror films have thrilled and scared moviegoers. Check out list of the scariest movies of all time - fair warning, you’ll probably lose some sleep.
The Best New York Movies: 50 Flicks About The City That Never Sleeps
These are the 50 best New York movies, the flicks shot on location that reveal something about the character of the place, and the people that call it home.
50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die
Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.
The 50 Best '80s Movies
From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.
List of Movies That BorderLine Porn on Netflix
No need to take your pants off for the the list of movies that borderline porn on Netflix.
10 Everyday Aphrodisiacs You Should Be Eating
Put it down more effectively.
The Best Art References in Woody Allen Films
All the art through the filmmaker's many movies.
The Final Dip: 25 Amazing Hotel Pools to Experience Before Summer Ends
These swimming pools that won't get you faded like Kendrick, but they will have you living like a king.
15 Types of Vacations That Are Better to Take Solo
Because sometimes you just need to get away-from everyone.
The Best TV Shows of 2013 (So Far)
We can officially stop calling televisions "idiot boxes" now, folks.
One "Arrested Development" Fan's Knee-Jerk Reaction to Season 4
It's a miracle that it exists, but is it any good?
The 15 Best NYC Parks for Cookouts
Because not all city parks are created equal when it comes to 'cuing.
The Best of G.O.B.'s Illusions From "Arrested Development," in GIFs
They aren't magic tricks.
The 25 Greatest Bullies in Movie History
Leather jackets, bad haircuts, and tough talk.
The 25 Coolest National Parks in America
One of the greatest collections of art nature ever made is right in your backyard.