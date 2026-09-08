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Greg Topscher

Joined July 2014 | 44 posts
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Latest Stories

Best Drama Movies on Netflix

The Best Drama Movies on Netflix Right Now

If it's drama films you seek, Netflix has a bunch to satiate you, including hit films like The Outlaw Josey Wales, Stand By Me, and The Hateful Eight.

Greg Topscher1719 days ago
The Shining

The Scariest Movies of All Time

These 50 horror films have thrilled and scared moviegoers. Check out list of the scariest movies of all time - fair warning, you’ll probably lose some sleep.

Greg Topscher2325 days ago
new york city

The Best New York Movies: 50 Flicks About The City That Never Sleeps

These are the 50 best New York movies, the flicks shot on location that reveal something about the character of the place, and the people that call it home.

Greg Topscher2878 days ago
Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall; best indie movies of all time

50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die

Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.

Greg Topscher2907 days ago
50 best 80s movies platoon

The 50 Best '80s Movies

From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.

Greg Topscher3135 days ago
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Softcore Movies Streaming on Netflix

List of Movies That BorderLine Porn on Netflix

No need to take your pants off for the the list of movies that borderline porn on Netflix.

Greg Topscher3462 days ago
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10 Everyday Aphrodisiacs You Should Be Eating

Put it down more effectively.

Greg Topscher4624 days ago
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The Best Art References in Woody Allen Films

All the art through the filmmaker's many movies.

Greg Topscher4715 days ago
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The Final Dip: 25 Amazing Hotel Pools to Experience Before Summer Ends

These swimming pools that won't get you faded like Kendrick, but they will have you living like a king.

Greg Topscher4761 days ago
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The 25 Best Hot Dog Shops in the U.S.

When Labor Day barbecues fail you.

Greg Topscher4765 days ago
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15 Types of Vacations That Are Better to Take Solo

Because sometimes you just need to get away-from everyone.

Greg Topscher4826 days ago
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The Best TV Shows of 2013 (So Far)

We can officially stop calling televisions "idiot boxes" now, folks.

Greg Topscher4840 days ago
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One "Arrested Development" Fan's Knee-Jerk Reaction to Season 4

It's a miracle that it exists, but is it any good?

Greg Topscher4859 days ago
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The 15 Best NYC Parks for Cookouts

Because not all city parks are created equal when it comes to 'cuing.

Greg Topscher4861 days ago
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The Best of G.O.B.'s Illusions From "Arrested Development," in GIFs

They aren't magic tricks.

Greg Topscher4868 days ago
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The 25 Greatest Bullies in Movie History

Leather jackets, bad haircuts, and tough talk.

Greg Topscher4931 days ago
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The 25 Coolest National Parks in America

One of the greatest collections of art nature ever made is right in your backyard.

Greg Topscher4945 days ago

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