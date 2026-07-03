Burger King “Grilled Dogs”

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PROMO: Grilled Dogs Are Now at Burger King, Just Ask Snoop

Burger King has enlisted Snoop Dogg to promote their new "Grilled Dogs."

Brian Shoaf3798 days ago

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