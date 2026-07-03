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The fashion show/short film "Amen Break" includes references to the life story of Lupe Fiasco and the cover art to GZA's 'Liquid Swords' album.Trace William Cowen
On the 25th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers RZA talks the Clan's lasting impact, why they're better than Shakespeare & For the Children short filmKevin L. Clark
Legends like the Masters of Shaolin are rare; here's a list of best important Wu-Tang Clan songs that highlight a piece of what makes the Wu so inimitable.Paul Thompson
We sat down with The Genius to talk about lyricism, animal metaphors, and how Adele is like Halley's Comet.Aidan D'Aoust